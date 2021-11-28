"That's a little suspect" - Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Jake Paul refusing a drug test ahead of Tommy Fury fight

Michael Bisping has revealed his thoughts on Jake Paul refusing a drug test for the Tommy Fury fight.

Bisping called it 'bizarre', given all the hype that 'The Problem Child' has created around his fight with Tommy Fury.

Commenting on the incident, Michael Bisping said:

"Recently, you know, we have seen the rise of Jake Paul. Jake Paul is doing great things in combat sports and he's young in his career. But I just saw, a moment ago an MMA Junkie article and he said that um, MMA Junkie said that he has refused a drug test for his latest fight, or not refused a drug test, he hasn't allowed drug testing to happen, for his latest against Tommy Fury, which is bizarre, you know, he's put in all kinds of stipulations about 'you got to change your name to Tommy Fumbles' and this and that. There's all kinds of things in there, all kinds of stipulations, lots of rules, lots of work for the lawyers to put in, but he refused or said he didn't want to have VADA testing in there. Which is, I don't know, that's a little suspect, I don't know, I mean if you've got nothing to hide."

Further, talking about his stance on performance enhancing drugs, Michael Bisping mentioned that fighters should use their skills and martial arts, instead of steroids, to win. He also tagged it is as a shameful act and said that it should be discouraged.

Catch the full video of Michael Bisping below:

Michael Bisping is open to fighting 'The Problem Child'

Michael Bisping has recently stated his willingness to step up and represent the MMA community in a fight against Jake Paul.

In an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping said:

"When I was there, watching that fight, and Tyron Woodley never showed up, and then now the narrative is that Jake Paul is beating all of these f***ing MMA guys, I was like, 'Okay, I've gotta do something about this'... If I can find a commission somewhere that will let me fight... I would love to tee off on Jake Paul... Someone's gotta do it. Nothing personal against the guy. I'm not hating on him, but Tyron never showed up, at all. Tyron's more scared of running out of gas than what he is of getting punched in the face. Do you know what I mean? Ben Askren was not a representative whatsoever. But I just don't like the disrespect that's on the MMA community."

Check out the full clip of Michael Bisping discussing Jake Paul below:

