"He's got a load of yes men around him" - Tommy Fury believes 'a few men will be fired' in Jake Paul's camp after their fight

Up-and-coming boxer Tommy Fury believes heads will roll within YouTube star Jake Paul's camp after their highly-anticipated clash on December 18.

The younger half-brother of heavyweight world champ Tyson Fury has claimed Paul bit off more than he could chew, and the people around him are to blame for it. During an interview with British media outlet JOE.co.uk, Fury said:

"He's got a load of yes-men around him saying, 'Oh yes, Jake, you can do this. You can do that. You can win a world title. But this is a step way too far for him. I've had seven professional fights against actual journeymen, who have actually been there with prospects. They know what it's like to be hit. This man is a joke. With all hope, his yes-men are going to be paid very well because all these people he's got around him have got him into some serious bother. And he's going to realize that on December 18, so I think there will be a few men fired after December 18th, put it that way."

Watch Tommy Fury talk about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul below:

Fury will be Paul's first opponent who is a legitimate boxer by trade. Paul's four professional victories came against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, retired NBA player Nate Robinson, and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury will 'crack under pressure'

Jake Paul previously uploaded a video to his YouTube channel to update his fans about his life and career. In the Q&A portion of the video, he was asked if he believes fighting Tommy Fury will be a simpler task than squaring off against Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' explained:

"To answer that question of, 'Do you think Tyron is harder Tommy?' my overall answer is yes. I think Tyron has way more experience. He's been in there with some of the UFC legends. He's a five-time champion. Tommy, he's a great fighter. He's undefeated, he's got fast hands, he's quick, he comes from a legendary bloodline, so on and so forth. I just think that boy will crack under pressure."

