Tommy Fury's father says he'll "smash his son to bits with a bamboo stick" if he can't beat Jake Paul in their boxing showdown

Tommy Fury's father John Fury has warned that he'll smash Tommy to bits with a bamboo stick if he fails to beat Jake Paul in their boxing match.

During an appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast, John Fury – the father of heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury and rising boxing star Tommy Fury – opened up on multiple topics.

One of the notable topics discussed was Tommy Fury's ongoing feud with YouTube megastar and boxing wunderkind Jake Paul. John Fury suggested that the boxing match against Paul is a must-win fight for his son Tommy. John said:

“He (Tommy Fury) is over there (in the US), giving his support (to Tyson Fury). He’s got his own thing that’s going to go on shortly with this Jake Paul fella. Tyson said if Jake Paul beats him, he’s got to change his name to some stupid stuff – which he should do. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll smash him to bits with a bamboo stick myself.”

“Tyson, his brother, said, ‘Right, we’ll kick the sh** out of you as well’. So, no pressure”, John Fury added and laughed.

The name-changing aspect of the fight that John Fury referred to in his statements is regarding Jake Paul's latest offer to Tommy Fury. 'The Problem Child' recently took to social media and reiterated that his $1 million offer to Tommy still stands. However, Jake Paul added yet another layer to their fight negotiations. Paul raised the stakes for their boxing match by putting forth a bet.

The terms of the bet are as follows: If Tommy Fury wins, Jake Paul will have to pay Fury an extra $500K. On the contrary, if Jake Paul wins, the UK boxing stalwart will have to change his name from Tommy Fury to 'Tommy Fumbles' for a period of one year.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder and Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul

Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury are undefeated in their respective professional boxing careers. Tyson is set to compete in one of the most important fights in heavyweight history, as he puts The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles on the line in a trilogy matchup against Deontay Wilder on October 9th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury appears to be on a collision course with Jake Paul. Fans can expect further details regarding a potential timeline for this fight to unravel in the days ahead.

