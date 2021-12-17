What time is the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to square off in a rematch on 18th December at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Soon after the first fight, Woodley was confident that he'd won, but was handed a split decision loss to 'The Problem Child'. This time around, 'The Chosen One' is motivated to finish the fight inside the scheduled eight rounds.

If Woodley manages to knock Jake Paul out, he can walk away with an extra $500,000 to his name. Meanwhile, Paul is still fighting to establish himself as a 'real fighter' in the public eye. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card will also feature women's WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano against Miriam Gutierrez, along with several other fights.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley - Timings

Listed below are the timings for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

US:

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 pay-per-view will kick off at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on Saturday, 18 December, 2021. The main event is expected to start at around 12 AM ET/ 9 PM PT.

UK:

In the United Kingdom, the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 pay-per-view event will kick off at 3 AM BST on Monday, December 19, 2021. The main event is likely to begin after 6 AM BST.

India:

In India, the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view will start at 7:30 AM. The main event is likely to begin after 10:30 AM.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 - Full fight card

Here are all the fights scheduled to be on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (eight rounds) - Cruiserweight Main Event

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez (10 rounds) - Lightweight co-main

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila (eight rounds) - Super Middleweight

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo (10 rounds) - Light welterweight

Derron Williams vs. Frank Gore (four rounds) - Heavyweight

J'Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira (eight rounds) - Cruiserweight

Edited by C. Naik