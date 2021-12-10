Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight card: Who is fighting?

After Tommy Fury's withdrawal due to injury, Tyron Woodley has stepped up on short notice to face Jake Paul for the second time in a boxing match.

The fight will take place on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The contest is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds.

Paul and 'The Chosen One' first fought in August this year. In the fourth round of that encounter, Woodley landed a heavy blow that appeared to have 'The Problem Child' in trouble. However, the 24-year-old overcame adversity and managed to go the full eight rounds.

In the end, Paul was awarded the victory via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 77-75, 78-74 and 75-77 in the YouTuber-turned-boxer's favor.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight bout between Miriam Gutiérrez and current WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The full fight card for the Showtime pay-per-view event is as follows:

Cruiserweight Main Event - Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (eight rounds)

Lightweight Co-main Event - Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez (10 rounds)

Super middleweight - Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila (eight rounds)

Heavyweight - Derron Williams vs. Frank Gore (four rounds)

Cruiserweight - J'Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira (eight rounds)

Light welterweight - Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo (10 rounds)

Tyron Woodley will be rewarded an additional bonus of $500,000 if he knocks Jake Paul out

In order to raise the stakes and dispel rumors he doesn't allow opponents to KO him, Jake Paul has announced he will give Tyron Woodley a $500,000 bonus if he manages to knock him out on December 18.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Woodley said that he deserves another $500,000 bonus for saving the event.

"I think we should throw another 500,000 just because all these people would've wasted their time, their training camp, their coaches, all these incidentals to train. Tommy Fury would've caused all of them not to fight. The venue, the ticket sales, the refunds, the sponsors. So yeah, let's get another 500,000."

Catch ESPN MMA's interview with Tyron Woodley below:

