Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds: Who's entering the rematch as a favorite?

Following the news that Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are set for a rematch on December 18 after Tommy Fury's withdrawal, betting odds have been released. They favor 'The Problem Child' quite heavily.

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

According to BetOnline, Jake Paul enters the rematch as a -275 favorite, with Woodley currently a +215 underdog. The line has already widened, despite the fight only being announced mere hours ago.

The reasoning for this may well be due to the fact that Tyron Woodley has accepted the fight on only two weeks' notice. Jake Paul has stated that the former UFC welterweight champion was already in training. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that he will be at full fitness.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has been in an intensive camp for the past two months and will likely peak in the coming weeks. Woodley is a lifelong athlete and will no doubt still enter the ring in great shape, but his cardio may well take a hit.

How did Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley play out?

On August 29, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faced off in an eight-round Showtime pay-per-view main event. The fight went the distance, for the first time in Jake Paul's professional boxing career.

Woodley landed a huge right hand in round four that nearly had 'The Problem Child' out. However, 'The Chosen One' failed to capitalize on his momentum and Jake Paul was able to recover.

The fight ultimately went to the judges, with Jake Paul winning via split decision. During the post-fight interview, the Ohio native stated that if Tyron Woodley got a tattoo reading "I love Jake Paul," then a rematch could be made.

Tyron Woodley did supposedly get the tattoo, although there was a relatively large amount of skepticism in regards to the legitimacy of the ink.

Regardless, whilst it initially appeared that fans would not see Woodley vs. Paul 2, the recent sequence of events has resulted in the matchup being made.

