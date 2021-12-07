Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley tickets: How much do they cost and how can you purchase them?

After Tommy Fury pulled out of the blockbuster boxing match with Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley has stepped in as a replacement opponent.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to confirm that the Brit had to withdraw from their scheduled fight due to injury and confirmed that Woodley was stepping in for the December 18 clash.

Paul even claimed he is offering Woodley a $500,000 bonus if the former UFC welteweight champion can knock him out in their rematch.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. https://t.co/t1OFVQQBBt

The fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place on December 18 at the Amalie Arena, which has a seating capacity of 21,500 people. Tickets for the event went on sale on November 10.

If you wish to be in attendance, you can book your seat now by visiting the TicketMaster website. Tickets start from as low as $25 and go all the way up to $1000 for VIP seats.

After Fury withdrew from the Jake Paul fight, Ariel Helwani shared a statement which was released by the Brit's team.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: https://t.co/tVE2ggJe9I

Tyron Woodley gets a chance at redemption against Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is finally getting his chance at redemption.

Woodley's clash with the YouTube star marked his first professional boxing match after 12 years as an MMA fighter. The UFC veteran had Paul on the ropes on a number of occasions during their first encounter, but he was unable to deliver the knockout punch.

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have not competed since their last boxing match, which took place on August 29. 'The Problem Child' won the fight via split decision and entertained the idea of a rematch under the condition that Woodley got his name tattooed on his body.

Also Read Article Continues below

'The Chosen One' was open to the idea of getting inked and appeared to go through with it. Despite that, Paul still refused to entertain the idea and suggested he'd never face Woodley again. The latest turn of events has gifted Woodley the chance to exact revenge.

Edited by Harvey Leonard