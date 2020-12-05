Jake Paul has garnered a great deal of attention following his brutal knockout victory over former NBA star, Nate Robinson. Since then, Paul has gone on to call out some of the biggest names in MMA, including Conor McGregor.

The 23-year-old recently appeared for an interview with ESPN MMA, where he stated that he wants Conor McGregor to be the final boss of his career.

Here’s @JakePaul telling @Marc_Raimondi why he wants Conor McGregor to be his final opponent. pic.twitter.com/wDLV1H2ZkC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 4, 2020

"I want to fight a couple more people (before fighting Conor McGregor)... Conor McGregor can maybe the final boss and then I'll probably retire after I beat Conor McGregor," said Paul.

The YouTube megastar was implying the idea of McGregor being his final and the toughest challenge of his boxing career. Paul also claimed that he has "had talks" with Dana White over potential boxing matches with the UFC fighters.

Several MMA fighters have come forward and ridiculed Paul's assertion. Former UFC light heavyweigt and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was of the view that Paul wouldn't stand a chance against McGregor.

“Conor [McGregor] beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis… Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul, because he’ll get beat up.”@dc_mma's taking @jakepaul in a boxing match with Dillon Danis 👀 pic.twitter.com/7mdvPVmNLy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 30, 2020

The No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight, Stephen Thompson echoed Cormier's thoughts and noted that The Notorious would easily beat Paul.

“He (Conor McGregor) has sparred some of the best. He’s fought some of the best strikers in the world! In the entire world! And Jake Paul’s calling on Conor?” said Thompson.

What are the chances of Conor McGregor fighting Jake Paul in a boxing match?

While Conor McGregor's immediate focus will be on his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, it wouldn't make much sense for the Irishman to box Jake Paul unless he actually establishes himself as a worthy opponent.

Given that McGregor locked horns with one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut, Paul will need to snap a couple of victories against professional boxers to share the ring with McGregor.

However, taking the stardom of both these men into account; if their fight ever transpires, it will surely do magic at the box office.

Conor McGregor will be looking to build on his TKO win over Donald Cerrone when he fights Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd. The Notorious cruised past Poirier via a TKO when they first met in 2014.