Jake Paul claims he wants to win a world championship belt and "stomp on it"

Jake Paul's boxing journey reached new heights after 'The Problem Child' knocked out Tyron Woodley in their highly anticipated rematch. After making claims of wanting to become a world champion in the sport of boxing in the past, Paul has a bizarre plan of action for if and when he gets his hands on a world championship belt.

While speaking at the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul claimed that he wanted to win a world championship belt and then stomp on it. However, the reason for wanting to do so is not to disrespect the sport. 'The Problem Child' believes one becomes a champion 'at heart' before getting the approval of others to be a champion. He said:

"It'd be funny to just become a world champion and just be like, yeah I'm a YouTuber and as soon as I would win the world championship I would take the belt and I would throw it on the fuc***g ground and stomp on it. Because you are a champion here [points to his head] and in your heart before anyone tells you that you are a champion and I am a champion."

Watch Jake Paul's full post-fight press conference below:

Jake Paul's comments will more than likely instigate a lot of people, as it would be highly disrespectful to stomp on what is the greatest achievement for boxers around the world. It would be interesting to see how the boxing world reacts to his recent comments.

What is next for Jake Paul?

Jake Paul's hype compounded after the social media star-turned boxer knocked out Tyron Woodley. Paul is certainly making a name for himself in the boxing world and will look to continue to build on it.

As for Jake Paul's next opponent, there is no one next in line for 'The Problem Child' as of now. Fans are still expecting Paul and Tommy Fury to cross paths in the future but the former is not too keen on giving Fury another opportunity to get a big pay-day.

Also Read Article Continues below

He called out UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in his post-fight interview. Both MMA fighters were in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa to watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch.

Edited by C. Naik