"The path JP's taking is running out" - UFC referee Marc Goddard explains why Jake Paul will have a tough time dealing with Anderson Silva in upcoming clash

UFC referee Marc Goddard has chimed in on Jake Paul's upcoming bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Goddard believes that 'The Problem Child' will have a tough time dealing with 'The Spider'.
The content creator turned pugilist announced earlier this week that he will be fighting former Anderson 'The Spider' Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Gila River Arena. Paul confirmed the rumors of the fight that were making the rounds on social media.
Following the announcement of the bout, combat sports fans and experts began weighing in on the match-up and claimed that this will be the biggest test of Jake Paul's fighting career.
While discussing the fight on Twitter, UFC referee Marc Goddard stated that 'The Problem Child' will have a hard time squaring up against one of the most elite strikers in the promotion's history:
"Not so sure on this one mate. JP is a young & now strong athlete, can box, is getting better etc. However Silva is by far & away, by some considerable margin, the best & most skilled striker (even a ripe old age) that he’s ever faced. The path JP’s taking is running out…"
Jake Paul was last seen inside the squared circle in a rematch against Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul shocked the MMA and combat sports communities with his emphatic knockout victory over 'The Chosen One'.
Jake Paul is an underdog going into the fight against Anderson Silva
Following the announcement of Jake Paul's upcoming fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva, bookmakers were quick to release the opening odds for the fight.
Given the opening odds, Paul is a +110 underdog, while Silva is a -140 favorite. The oddmakers have given Silva a 58% chance of winning the fight. Regardless, Paul has predicted an early finish against Silva.
Paul has claimed several times in the past that him and his older brother Logan were huge fans of 'The Spider' growing up. In an old tweet that has surfaced on the internet, Paul can evidently be seen fanboying over Silva.
"@SpiderAnderson do u remember coming to Ohio at Quaker steak and lube ? I got your autograph haha ur the man I'll never forget that stuff !!"
Anderson Silva most recently competed in September 2021 and knocked out former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in 90 seconds.