"The path JP's taking is running out" - UFC referee Marc Goddard explains why Jake Paul will have a tough time dealing with Anderson Silva in upcoming clash

UFC referee Marc Goddard has chimed in on Jake Paul's upcoming bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Goddard believes that 'The Problem Child' will have a tough time dealing with 'The Spider'.

The content creator turned pugilist announced earlier this week that he will be fighting former Anderson 'The Spider' Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Gila River Arena. Paul confirmed the rumors of the fight that were making the rounds on social media.

Meu teste mais difícil ainda. Eu respeito a lenda, mas ele deve ser exterminado. My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated. @MostVpromotions presents #PaulSilva from Phoenix, AZ @GilaRiverArena SAT OCT 29th live on Showtime PPV @ShowtimeBoxing Meu teste mais difícil ainda. Eu respeito a lenda, mas ele deve ser exterminado. My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated. @MostVpromotions presents #PaulSilva from Phoenix, AZ @GilaRiverArena SAT OCT 29th live on Showtime PPV @ShowtimeBoxing Meu teste mais difícil ainda. Eu respeito a lenda, mas ele deve ser exterminado. https://t.co/en6qerCQ4B

Following the announcement of the bout, combat sports fans and experts began weighing in on the match-up and claimed that this will be the biggest test of Jake Paul's fighting career.

While discussing the fight on Twitter, UFC referee Marc Goddard stated that 'The Problem Child' will have a hard time squaring up against one of the most elite strikers in the promotion's history:

"Not so sure on this one mate. JP is a young & now strong athlete, can box, is getting better etc. However Silva is by far & away, by some considerable margin, the best & most skilled striker (even a ripe old age) that he’s ever faced. The path JP’s taking is running out…"

Marc Goddard @marcgoddard_uk Tom Watson @TomKongWatson While more competitive I think Anderson Silva will lose to Jake Paul. Small gambles until he is ready to move up through competitive boxers rather than MMA retirees seems to be the continuing strategy. While more competitive I think Anderson Silva will lose to Jake Paul. Small gambles until he is ready to move up through competitive boxers rather than MMA retirees seems to be the continuing strategy. Not so sure on this one mate. JP is a young & now strong athlete, can box, is getting better etc. However Silva is by far & away, by some considerable margin, the best & most skilled striker (even a ripe old age) that he’s ever faced. The path JP’s taking is running out… twitter.com/tomkongwatson/… Not so sure on this one mate. JP is a young & now strong athlete, can box, is getting better etc. However Silva is by far & away, by some considerable margin, the best & most skilled striker (even a ripe old age) that he’s ever faced. The path JP’s taking is running out… twitter.com/tomkongwatson/…

Jake Paul was last seen inside the squared circle in a rematch against Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul shocked the MMA and combat sports communities with his emphatic knockout victory over 'The Chosen One'.

Jake Paul is an underdog going into the fight against Anderson Silva

Following the announcement of Jake Paul's upcoming fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva, bookmakers were quick to release the opening odds for the fight.

Given the opening odds, Paul is a +110 underdog, while Silva is a -140 favorite. The oddmakers have given Silva a 58% chance of winning the fight. Regardless, Paul has predicted an early finish against Silva.

- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

is guaranteeing an early knockout @MostVpromotions OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva- October 29th- Phoenix, AZ @jakepaul is guaranteeing an early knockout ⚡️ OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL ⚡️- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva- October 29th- Phoenix, AZ @jakepaul is guaranteeing an early knockout 👀 @MostVpromotions https://t.co/EQqM4Ap7U1

Paul has claimed several times in the past that him and his older brother Logan were huge fans of 'The Spider' growing up. In an old tweet that has surfaced on the internet, Paul can evidently be seen fanboying over Silva.

"@SpiderAnderson do u remember coming to Ohio at Quaker steak and lube ? I got your autograph haha ur the man I'll never forget that stuff !!"

Anderson Silva most recently competed in September 2021 and knocked out former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in 90 seconds.

