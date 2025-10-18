Jake Peacock ready to tattoo Japanese foe with the word ‘Ichigeki’: “I'm going to place it on Suakim's face”

‘The One’ Jake Peacock is extremely excited to fight in Japan, and he even got a fitting tattoo to commemorate the biggest fight of his career.

Ad

The Canadian-English striker will face former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin of Thailand in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Peacock revealed a new ink, which he’d show to the world on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

"Yeah. I got my guy to tattoo this onto my foot once I knew I was signed for Japan. It used to be on my Gi growing up, my Kyokushin Gi. The word is 'Ichigeki' and it means a single blow, a single strike to finish the fight. I got that tattooed on my foot, and I'm going to place it on Suakim's face at some point in the fight.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Peacock’s confidence is well warranted after his consecutive victories over Kohei Shinjo and Shinji Suzuki in the home of martial arts.

The 30-year-old’s Kyokushin karate background is evident in his fighting style. His flow, pace, and rhythm have made him a natural in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Jake Peacock vows to steal the show at ONE 173

In a night filled with some of the best martial artists in the world, Jake Peacock is ready to steal the spotlight at ONE 173.

The 30-year-old striker plans to leave an impression on the Japanese fans inside Ariake Arena.

'The One' said in the same interview:

"100 percent. The level on the card is fantastic, and the crowd in Japan always shows up. The fans always show up. And the fighters in ONE always show up. I think it's a recipe for an amazing card."

Keep following Sportskeeda for ONE 173 updates. Check onefc.com for local broadcast information.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.