"Jake probably has more power than me" - Sean O'Malley predicts how a boxing match with Jake Paul would go

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on whether he would be able to overcome Jake Paul in a boxing match. O'Malley has a 15-1 MMA record and has finished 12 of his 15 wins inside the distance.

Jake Paul is currently a 5-0 pro boxer who recently knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley with a brutal right hand. He also holds a KO victory over another former UFC fighter in Ben Askren.

Speaking on Ep. 169 of the TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley was asked if he would be able to defeat 'The Problem' Child' in a boxing match. He stated that:

"Me vs. Jake Paul in a boxing match. I will say Jake probably has more power than me. Maybe. I mean if were to throw just a straight hit, he might hit harder than me. He's a quite a bit bigger guy. When it comes to speed I think I would probably take that. When it comes to timing, I've been training for 11 years, he's been training for three. I'm very very impressed with how good he's gotten in such short time. Let's say he's what, 200lbs walking around? 190 when he fights. I walk around at 154, 155 right now... I don't think I personally could knock out Tyron Woodley if we entire boxed. But I do think I- I don't know."

Sean O'Malley's coach on how a fight between 'Sugar' and Jake Paul would play out

Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, also weighed in on how he believed a bout between the two men would go. He stated that:

"Dude, it's just so hard to say unless it happened. If Jake could put the pressure on him and put him in a corner consistently. Or if Sugar could bounce around and he couldn't catch his speed, it's just so hard to say."

Edited by Jack Cunningham