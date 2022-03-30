Fighters pressing charges is weird, even Chris Rock didn't press charges - Jake Shields on Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal altercation

Jake Shields has weighed in on the recent altercation involving Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal and stated that fighters pressing charges over personal feuds is strange.

Speaking with Helen Yee, the former UFC welterweight denounced Masvidal's actions and explained how he would've handled the situation. He said even Chris Rock chose to avoid pressing charges following his Academy Awards incident. Shields said:

"Masvidal got beat up in the fight and I think it was stupid of Masvidal. It was ridiculous, coming with a mask, trying to attack him, but I also think it's kind of silly that Colby pressed charges. We're all professional fighters. I don't think Masvidal should have attacked him, but fighters pressing charges is a little weird. We usually go out there and fight. I would call my crew and go get payback myself, not call the police. Even Chris Rock didn't press charges."

Watch Jake Shields' interaction with Helen Yee Sports below:

Jake Shields on working with Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland has built up quite a strong resume over the past few years, but he has also gained a reputation as a crazy UFC fighter who is difficult to train with. Strickland, who trains at different gyms, has been working with Jake Shields recently.

During the same interview with Helen Yee, Shields opened up on his relationship with the streaking 'Tarzan' and detailed what it's like to train with him:

"Sean Strickland is difficult. I get along with him, but you just got to know when you are training with him, you're going really hard. He comes out there and he talks s**t and goes hard. For me, I just talk s**t and go hard back, but some guys have a hard time with it, when Sean's punching them, talking s**t, walking forward. But he's definitely entertaining."

Ranked No.4 in the middleweight division, Sean Strickland is currently on a six-fight win streak. He emerged as a top contender last year with wins over Krzysztof Jotko and Uriah Hall. His most recent win came over Jack Hermansson in February this year. All of his last three wins have come via decision.

Edited by Aziel Karthak