"Didn’t you fail a drug test in 2015?…."

UFC veteran Jake Shields has often found himself embroiled in contentious discussions, displaying a propensity for controversy by engaging in disputes with transgender athletes and expressing unconventional viewpoints on sensitive matters. Shields maintains a visible presence on social media, frequently sharing his unfiltered thoughts.

However, his most recent subject of scrutiny was his insensitive tweet regarding the late George Floyd, a highly significant figure in discussions on racial injustice. The social media post was deemed insensitive by many, sparked a heated backlash on Twitter. Jake Shields faced widespread criticism and condemnation for his remarks.

Check out the former welterweight contender's series of tweets below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Congratulations George Floyd on hitting 3 years of sobriety Congratulations George Floyd on hitting 3 years of sobriety

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Also congratulations to George Floyd making 3 years with out robbing any pregnant women Also congratulations to George Floyd making 3 years with out robbing any pregnant women

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj @BestFightPicks George Floyd has been sober longer than me which is why I congratulated him @BestFightPicks George Floyd has been sober longer than me which is why I congratulated him

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @davefretz stated:

"Jake, this is disgusting. I realize George was FAR from perfect, but he was someone's family. You don't lift up victims by bashing others. Disgusting stuff right here."

davefretz @davefretz @jakeshieldsajj Jake, this is disgusting. I realize George was FAR from perfect, but he was someone's family. You don't lift up victims by bashing others. Disgusting stuff right here. @jakeshieldsajj Jake, this is disgusting. I realize George was FAR from perfect, but he was someone's family. You don't lift up victims by bashing others. Disgusting stuff right here.

Another user @BestFightPicks fired back at the 44-year-old's PED allegations:

@lilbootyjudyy2 raised Jake Shields' failed drug tests issue:

"Didn’t you fail a drug test in 2015?…."

@DividendIncome_ remarked:

"George, your strength and determination in reaching this milestone is truly inspiring. Your journey of recovery continues to be a beacon of hope to those fighting their own battles."

Dividends Growth Hustler @DividendIncome_



Your journey of recovery continues to be a beacon of hope to those fighting their own battles. @jakeshieldsajj George, your strength and determination in reaching this milestone is truly inspiring.Your journey of recovery continues to be a beacon of hope to those fighting their own battles. @jakeshieldsajj George, your strength and determination in reaching this milestone is truly inspiring.Your journey of recovery continues to be a beacon of hope to those fighting their own battles.

@LosDaGreatOne reacted:

Social media user @BettingWithBush tweeted:

"Karma gonna get you good for this one

🌳𝗕𝗪𝗕🌳 @BettingWithBush @jakeshieldsajj Karma gonna get you good for this one @jakeshieldsajj Karma gonna get you good for this one

Itachi @Itachi47x @jakeshieldsajj "Hey Republicans can you suck me off, and hey libs can you get mad at me as possible to farm engagement" @jakeshieldsajj "Hey Republicans can you suck me off, and hey libs can you get mad at me as possible to farm engagement"

Eamonn O'Neil @oneileamonn @jakeshieldsajj Right wingers love being hateful for attention. They have nothing else to offer. @jakeshieldsajj Right wingers love being hateful for attention. They have nothing else to offer.

Jake Shields aspires to face 10 transgender MMA fighters on same night

Jake Shields has been outspoken about his displeasure with transgender MMA fighters competing against biological women. In a recent development, Shields issued a public challenge, offering to face 10 transgender fighters consecutively in the same night:

"Let's go, alphabet people get your 10 best and prove me wrong."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Let's go, alphabet people get your 10 best and prove me wrong Let's go, alphabet people get your 10 best and prove me wrong

Transgender MMA athlete Mack R.K. Beggs, however, accepted the challenge but requested a proper one-on-one bout instead. It appears that the former Strikeforce middleweight champion has mistakenly identified Beggs as popular trans-fighter Alana McLaughlin. Shields posted a picture of McLaughlin, who is not the intended opponent, resulting in confusion and miscommunication:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj This dude blocked me so someone tell him I accept his offer This dude blocked me so someone tell him I accept his offer https://t.co/A2bIAoRLl2

Subsequently, the 44-year-old fighter modified his challenge by including Mike Jackson as one of the individuals he would face in a series of fights on the same night:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj My offer has been updated, I will fight Mike Jackson and 10 trans men



This is a serious offer so get your team ready My offer has been updated, I will fight Mike Jackson and 10 trans men This is a serious offer so get your team ready

Poll : 0 votes