Former UFC star Jake Shields has been a vocal critic of Israel and often posts against its policies in Palestine. A viral video showing a group of Israeli forces raiding a Palestinian wedding recently drew Shields' attention.

The Californian native regularly posts and comments on socio-political matters of the USA, Israel, and Palestine. A recent video posted by Quds News Network on X showed the Israeli forces using stun grenades on a wedding. Shields quoted the video and reacted to it, writing:

"Imagine if you were at a wedding and foreign invaders did this. Would you resist or just allow them to abuse you?"

The 46-year-old American was once a leading fighter in the UFC. He challenged Georges St. Pierre for the welterweight title at UFC 129 in a losing cause and signed off his career with a record of 33-11-1-(1).

Former UFC star Jake Shields takes a dig at President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu

President Donald Trump recently met with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The duo addressed a joint press conference in which President Trump suggested an American takeover of war-ravaged Gaza after the relocation of its population in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict.

President Trump's proposal drew sharp criticism from global leaders and human rights watchdogs while terming the program an attempt at "ethnic cleansing." Jake Shields joined the critics and questioned President Trump for "ethnic cleansing" of the Palestinian population.

Shields quoted a video on X posted by Pelham showing the destruction that the war has wreaked on Gaza. It compared Adolf H*tler, President Trump, and Benjamin Netanyahu while asking for a difference between the trio in the light of their acts.

Shields' reacted by adding a caption seeking answers to the questions in the post:

"Does anyone have an answer to this? I would also add we have video evidence of one of these genocides and we have to just trust them on the other one."

