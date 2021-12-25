Jake Shields reveals why Nate Diaz and team left before Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight 

Nate Diaz, who was in attendance at the recently concluded Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Showtime pay-per-view, left the venue shortly before the main event. Jake Shields, Diaz's friend and teammate, has revealed that they left because they were getting bored.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Watching some boxing with the homie @NateDiaz209 before we got bored and left Watching some boxing with the homie @NateDiaz209 before we got bored and left https://t.co/TeZTkJhyjC

While in conversation with Helen Yee, Shields revealed that boredom was the reason behind Nate Diaz's premature exit from the venue.

He said:

"I think, you know, Jake Paul is a decent fighter, but we actually didn't stick around for the fight. I think Nate and they were getting bored and wanted to bounce. So we took off before the Jake Paul fight."

Watch Jake Shields' interview with Helen Yee below:

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their bout. The first five rounds were uneventful, to say the least, with both fighters struggling to string together any significant combinations.

At several points during the fight, the crowd in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa resorted to booing Paul and Woodley for their lack of action and output. However, Paul's vicious KO finish somewhat salvaged the fight and the entire event.

Jake Shields reluctant to rule out Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul, in the aftermath of a highlight reel knockout of Tyron Woodley, called out several UFC stars at the post-fight press conference. Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were among the fighters 'The Problem Child' called out.

Jake Shields shared his views on a potential fight between Diaz and Paul. He said:

"I don't know. I mean, Nate likes money. So you never know. But I think he feels like Jake Paul is not on his level. So, it's kind of a joke to be calling him out. I'm sure there's a payday that might get him interested but as far as him looking to fight Paul, is kind of a joke. He's looking to fight like top 5 fighters."

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current contract with the UFC. The Stockton native will be looking to test free agency after seeing out his deal with the world's premier MMA organization.

