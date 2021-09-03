"Jake won" - Mike Tyson believes Jake Paul rightfully won the fight against Tyron Woodley

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson gave his take on the recent crossover bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Mike Tyson stated that he thought 'The Problem Child' got the job done. He said:

"I thought Jake won, I thought Jake won."

Jake Paul secured a split decision victory over 'The Chosen One' in their eight-round boxing match. Woodley, who landed a big right hand on Paul in the fourth round, failed to capitalize on the opportunity to finish the fight, giving Jake Paul enough time to recover.

'Iron' Mike Tyson was also appreciative of Tyron Woodley for his attempt. While praising Woodley, who made his debut in the boxing ring against Jake Paul, Tyson said:

"But Tyron Woodley did his best, [but] Jake Paul won."

Jake Paul faced adversity for the first time in his short boxing career. However, he bounced back and won the fight in convincing fashion. 'The Problem Child' showed courage and skill to stay in the boxing ring with a former UFC welterweight champion in Tyron Woodley and implemented his game plan to perfection, apart from the slight hitch in the fourth round.

Watch Mike Tyson's take on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley below:

Jake Paul comes out of retirement a day after announcing it

After his showdown with Woodley, Jake Paul tweeted that he was retiring from the sport of boxing. The tweet sounded sincere and was widely discussed in the combat sports world. 'The Problem Child' also spoke about his deteriorating health in the post-fight interview on August 29th.

Updated status:



Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

However, he was quick to change his mind. Within a day, he tweeted that he was coming out of retirement.

Updated status:



I’m coming out of retirement — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2021

