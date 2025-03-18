Jalin Turner reflects on backlash after Bobby Green KO, reveals moment of clarity at UFC 300 against Renato Moicano

Jalin Turner made his return to the octagon earlier this month after nearly a full year of inactivity, suffering a first-round submission loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313. Following the bout, 'The Tarantula' announced that he will retire from mixed martial arts.

He recently opened up on his matchups against Bobby Green and Renato Moicano, which factored into his decision to walk away. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Turner shared that how the first bout played out affected him:

"I got a lot of strife from the finish with Bobby. The community was like, 'Why didn't you stop, why didn't you do this, why didn't you do that?' I'm a good guy, so that wasn't my intent to continue to hurt the guy, but that's that's what you got to do in the sport. You go until the ref calls you off."

Turner continued:

"How it played out in [UFC] 300 where I just had a little moment of clarity where I just didn't want to continue to hurt this man. I didn't want to continue to hit him... I just really wanted a big redemption moment... I just felt like, so much of a let down on myself, on the people that believed in me, on the promotion, and it just took a toll - it took a really big toll mentally."

Check out Jalin Turner's comments on his matchups against Bobby Green and Renato Moicano below:

Turner added that if he had followed up on his knockdown against Moicano and won the bout, things would likely be different.

He noted that he had already began to get burnt out from MMA and lose his love for the sport. 'The Tarantula' claimed that his passion for fighting has dwindled too much to perform at the level necessary to compete.

Gilbert Burns shows support for Jalin Turner following retirement

Jalin Turner shocked fans with his decision to retire from MMA following his UFC 313 loss to Ignacio Bahamondes. Gilbert Burns took to X in the aftermath of the former lightweight contender's announcement to show support for his decision.

The No. 8-ranked welterweight encouraged fans to do the same, writing on X:

"Would love to take this moment to send and encourage all the fans and the community to send love and support to #JalinTurner Mental Health is serious! I still think you’re too young to retire but I hope you get the help you need, and comeback stronger!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 Jesus is the way!!"

Turner previously revealed that his knockout victory against Bobby Green affected him mentally due to a late stoppage from the referee.

