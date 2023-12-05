Jamahal Hill addresses alleged domestic violence charges - "I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court"

Jamahal Hill is still sidelined as he recovers from a torn Achilles that forced him to vacate the light heavyweight title. 'Sweet Dreams' recently found himself in the headlines as it was reported that he was arrested for domestic violence following an altercation with his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr.

The No.1-ranked light heavyweight addressed the reports on his YouTube channel, stating:

"There’s been a lot of reports out today with the situation that happened when I was back home in Michigan, visiting for the holidays. I will just say this, at this time it is an open case. I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court and I will wait for that day and I look forward to that day."

Hill also shared a message for his fans, adding:

"The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold onto that and stay true to that. That’s all I’m going to say on that."

Hill has been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic violence for his altercation with his brother. He is expected to be due in court in January of 2024.

Jamahal Hill previously maintained his innocence in a statement given by his manager

While Jamahal Hill was arrested following an altercation with his brother, he has maintained his innocence. Brian Butler, who serves as the No.1-ranked light heavyweight's manager, gave a statement, tweeting:

"The recent “click bait” headlines about @JamahalH were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother. Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court."

It is unclear what transpired between Hill and his brother, and the details will likely emerge when he goes to court next month. 'Sweet Dreams' is currently sidelined with a torn Achilles that he suffered during a pickup basketball game at International Fight Week in July. He has shared that he will fight for the light heavyweight title, which he vacated due to injury, upon his return.