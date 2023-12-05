Jamahal Hill allegedly left brother with a missing tooth and other brutal injuries in violent beatdown 

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was arrested earlier this week in Kentwood, Michigan after a physical altercation with his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr.

A recent report by TMZ detailed the altercation that occurred last month as stated in a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet.

The two brothers reportedly had an argument on November 25 which led to the UFC fighter punching his older brother once, and sending him to the ground. Upon getting up, James was punched and floored yet again.

A doctor's report notes that James Hill's face and left eye were swollen from the beatdown and police officers also observed a missing front tooth that James claimed was the result of the assault. Two days after the altercation, the younger brother was arrested on charges of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic violence.

Immediately in the wake of the news breaking out of his arrest, Jamahal Hill's manager Brian Butler, owner and CEO of Sucker Punch Entertainment, denied the charges as "false accusations":

"The recent 'click bait' headlines about @JamahalH were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother. Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court."

Check out his post below on X:

Expand Tweet

Jamahal Hill addresses his arrest and is eager to clear his name

In his most recent video uploaded to YouTube, Jamahal Hill addressed the reports of his arrest and the charges levied against him.

He revealed that the incident took place during his visit to Michigan for a holiday and refused to comment further on it. 'Sweet Dreams' showed his eagerness for the truth to come out in court and further expressed his appreciation for the people who have showed support.

Jamahal Hill said:

“There’s been a lot of reports out today about the situation that happened when I was back home in Michigan, visiting for the holidays. I will just say this, at this time it is an open case. I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court. I will wait for that day and I look forward to that day. The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold onto that and stay true to that. That’s all Imma say on that.”

Check out his full comments in the YouTube video below [1:12]: