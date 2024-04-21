Jamahal Hill breaks silence on Herb Dean's time-out controversy after UFC 303 announcement - "I take it as a lesson learned"

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Herb Dean's refereeing during his fight at UFC 300.

Hill went toe-to-toe against Alex Pereira in the main event of the historic UFC 300 event, which took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At one point in the fight, 'Sweet Dreams' seemingly landed a kick on 'Poatan's' groin area. This prompted Dean to step in, but Pereira gestured at him to stay back, intending on continuing the fight.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Seconds later, Pereira proceeded to score a knockout victory against Hill.

The outcome led to many people criticizing Dean's actions, arguing that the referee's attempt to pause the fight might have distracted 'Sweet Dreams' and resulted in his loss.

Hill recently weighed in on the controversy himself in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. Commenting on the UFC 300 main event finish, Hill said:

"I'm just going to say, just protect yourself at all times, you know. Wow, my feelings on it honestly don't matter you know, just for the simple fact that a lot of people didn't like how I sold the fight... So, it's irrelevant. I just take it as a lesson learned and just go from it from there... I took no damage... I remember everything, I remember looking up seeing his legs, I remember him coming in... I was coherent the whole time."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (2:10):

After the knockout loss at UFC 300, Hill is ready to make a quick turnaround. 'Sweet Dreams' is now matched up against Khalil Rountree Jr. for a light heavyweight clash at UFC 303. The card will be held on June 29 during International Fight Week and will be headlined by a thrilling showdown between Michael Chandler and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback