Jamahal Hill breaks silence on Jiri Prochazka knockout loss at UFC 311, addresses referee's fight stoppage: "I know what I signed up for"

Jamahal Hill suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career after being knocked out by Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 on Jan. 18. Having been finished in the same fashion in his previous bout, against Alex Pereira at UFC 300, 'Sweet Dreams' was eager to make a statement against a former champion in Prochazka.

Prochazka, however, looked better than ever as he delivered a brutal third-round knockout finish, which saw him bounce back from a knockout defeat of his own to Pereira at UFC 303.

Over a month has passed since the bout, and Hill has now revisited the result. A snippet of the video was uploaded to X by @ChampRDS, where he said:

"Shout out to Jiri, he made great adjustments. He looked really good. He brought in some new elements to his game... It was a war, went back-and-forth, former champions... I felt my comfortability was a little off. I wasn't able to get into my rhythm and get into my flow. Still showed up."

He continued:

"I wish that it hadn't have been stopped... I would have liked to go out on my shield. If he's going to put me out, it is what it is at that point. I know what I signed up for."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:

Jiri Prochakza reveals post-fight festivities with Jamahal Hill following UFC 311

UFC 311 kicked off the promotion's calendar year in style with a plethora of exciting fights to welcome fans into 2025. Two former champions clashed as part of the main card, as Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka went to war in the featured bout.

The Czech fighter secured victory via KO in Round 3, and he shared a heartfelt story of sharing drinks with 'Sweet Dreams' in the hotel following their war. A snippet of Prochazka's interview with Ariel Helwani was uploaded to X by @ChampRDS, where the former champion said this:

"When we went back to the hotel, I bought him a glass of vodka. We took a shot, I just told him, ‘We fight together, we drink together, all good between us.' He’s a good guy. He is a really good guy. But in some situations, I don't know why he was before the fight, like we spoke about all his speeches. But I don't care right now. It's behind us."

Watch Jiri Prochazka discuss seeing Jamahal Hill after their fight below:

