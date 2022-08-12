"F*** it, Jan Blachowicz. What's up?" - Jamahal Hill calls for fight against former UFC champion after recent knockout win

After living up to expectations and overcoming the dangerous threat posed by Thiago Santos, rising prospect Jamahal Hill took to social media to call for his potential next victim.

Despite being competitive in a handful of his fights, Santos has just one win in his past six outings, and it looks like he may be coming towards the end of his career in the sport. Following the injury he endured during his loss to Jon Jones, the 38-year-old never managed to recapture the form that earned him a title shot.

In a post on social media just days after his win over Santos, Jamahal Hill seemingly found his ideal next opponent and chose to call out the heavy-handed Poland-native, Jan Blachowicz, urging the knockout artist to step into the octagon with him.

"F*** it, Jan Blachowicz. What's up bro? Santos KO'd [you], I KO'd him. I know you want some of that back?!!! Let's fight"

The former light heavyweight champion has earned some huge wins throughout his career, but arguably none were bigger than his knockout of Luke Rockhold, his TKO to win the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes, and his decision victory against Israel Adesanya.

Although the fight ended with an injury, Jan Blachowicz picked up a win last time out against the surging Aleksander Rakic, putting him back into title contention after losing his throne last year.

Hill began his call out of Blachowicz after reports surfaced claiming the newly crowned 205 pound king, Jiri Prochazka, will grant Glover Teixeira an instant rematch instead of opting to face the legendary 'Polish Power'.

What's next for Jamahal Hill?

Following his impressive fourth-round finish against Thiago Santos, Jamahal Hill seemingly has his sights set on another high-ranked light heavyweight, but what else is on the table for him?

Now ranked No.6 in the 205 pound rankings, 'Sweet Dreams' finds himself one impressive win away from his first attempt to become a UFC champion, which could put him in the record books as the first ever Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series alumn to win a title.

Hill's options are plentiful in his weightclass, and a brawl against a returning Dominick Reyes, which has Fight of the Year candidate written all over it, or a battle with the well-rounded Magomed Ankalaev could be in-line for the rising contender.

