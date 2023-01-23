Jamahal Hill celebrates championship with heartfelt throwback post

Jamahal Hill became the new king of light heavyweights at UFC 283 after defeating home-favorite Glover Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 31-year-old made his first title shot in the UFC count by overcoming the resilient former light heavyweight champion over the course of five rounds. Hill took the fight to Teixeira and dominated him to secure a lopsided decision win.

Hill took to Instagram to celebrate his championship success and posted a reel recounting his earliest success in combat sports. The reel showed a younger Hill posing with a championship belt and a trophy. It was possibly Hill's title during his tenure at KnockOut Promotions prior to his debut in Dana White's Contender Series.

He posted:

"How it started vs how it’s going!!!#payback #andnew #champion #dreamscometrue"

After just three years at the promotion, Hill has proved himself worthy and capitalized on the circumstances in the division after Jiri Prochazka relinquished the belt. Hill has only lost once in the UFC to Paul Craig and now finds himself on a four-fight win streak that he will hope to extend with his title defenses.

UFC fighters react to Jamahal Hill's victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283

Jamahal Hill earned his flowers at UFC 283 and won plaudits from fellow colleagues on the UFC roster.

Megan Anderson congratulated Jamahal Hill on his championship success. She also praised his calculated approach in the fight.

"So excited to have Jamahal Hill as the new Light Heavyweight Champ! Glad to have another name at the top and sooo many fun matchups to come! He looked great tonight! Glover is as tough as they come and hard to put away. Hill played the long game and it payed off! #UFC283"

Megan Anderson @MeganAnderson



"So excited to have Jamahal Hill as the new Light Heavyweight Champ! Glad to have another name at the top and sooo many fun matchups to come! He looked great tonight! Glover is as tough as they come and hard to put away. Hill played the long game and it payed off! #UFC283"

"Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283"

Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 @Justin_Gaethje

"Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283"

"Congratulations to both men in the main event. What a sport this is!"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier

"Congratulations to both men in the main event. What a sport this is!"

"That performance by @JamahalH was beautiful.. well earned #UFC283"

"Congratulations Sweet Dream! @ufc #UFC283"

Others congratulated Glover Teixeira on a wonderful career and gritty performance. The Brazilian icon announced his retirement after enduring punishment for five straight rounds.

"Glover has had a stellar career and has nothing else to prove . Major inspiring career ! Thanks legend ! #UFC283"

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson

"Glover has had a stellar career and has nothing else to prove . Major inspiring career ! Thanks legend ! 🙏🏾 #UFC283"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

"One of the best to ever do it at Light Heavyweight! #UFC283"

