Jamahal Hill defends UFC 300 main event, blames fans for “unreal expectations”

Jamahal Hill has responded to fans who are underwhelmed by him being the UFC 300 headliner.

After months of anticipation from the MMA community at large, Dana White announced Alex Pereira would defend his light heavyweight belt against Hill at the milestone event, but some seemed lukewarm to the news.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Hill defended the UFC 300 main event by saying this, which MMA Fighting transcribed:

"The reaction to this has been kind of a mix of things and there and whatnot. There’s been a lot of outrage, a lot of disappointment and things like that. To be honest, it’s crazy to me because for the most part a lot of these people are the same people that have spent the better part of a year or however long calling me ‘cry baby' but it’s crazy to see how a card can be stacked—the main card literally has a former champion or champion in every single fight and some even facing former champions."

"In every single fight in the main card, each one of the prelims is worthy of being its own separate main event and people are crying. Like, let’s really be real. It’s really, really crying because you had unreal expectations for something."

As an example of the sentiment Hill articulated, X user @stonecoldblk commented on a post by MMA Fighting about the former UFC light heavyweight champion's comments and stated:

"This is on Dana. He's the one who hyped this card up to the moon and said it'll be one of the best cards ever The main event is a good fight for sure, no one is arguing that. But when Dana promised a "mind-blowing" PPV, this is not what we expected."

Check out the graphic on Jamahal Hill discussing the UFC 300 response below:

Jamahal Hill and the story of his UFC 300 clash

Jamahal Hill never lost his 205-pound title in the cage but got stripped off of it due to injury. He now has a chance to become a two-time champion here while extending his winning streak to five straight. To do so, the Michigan native must best the student of the master he initially beat for the belt.

The 32-year-old captured the crown from Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 on points in January of 2023. Teixeira has been a key part of forming the MMA fighter Alex Pereira has become, and the redemption narrative is obvious here based on the connections.

'Sweet Dreams' readies to return to the cage after over a year away from the octagon. Hill looks to immediately reassert himself and get right back to the light heavyweight throne at UFC 300.