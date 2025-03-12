Jamahal Hill issues honest preview of Khalil Rountree Jr. fight at UFC Kansas City with bold prediction about his skillset: "He comes to bang"

Jamahal Hill recently shared his insights on his upcoming showdown against Khalil Rountree Jr. The former light heavyweight champion is set to headline UFC Kansas City, facing 'The War Horse' on April 26 at the T-Mobile Center in Missouri.

During his appearance on On Paper with Anthony Smith (via BJPenn.com), ‘Sweet Dreams’ spoke highly of Rountree Jr., acknowledging his abilities. However, he confidently asserted that his own fighting style serves as the perfect counter to the former UFC title challenger’s relentless offense:

"What I like about the matchup is that he’s a popular name right now, so a lot of people are big on him. He’s put on some exciting fights, and he’s an exciting fighter. He comes to bang, and my skill set and what I do really, really well are things he’s not ready for. You know, the things I do well—I don’t think he does them as well as I do."

Hill added:

"I think my game is really, really wide open in this fight. Yeah, [he’s predictable]. He’s explosive, he hits hard, he comes forward, and he believes in his ability to finish. I believe those are all things I’ll be able to turn against him."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (38:36):

Why did Jamahal Hill’s UFC 303 fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. get canceled?

Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. were originally scheduled to clash at UFC 303 in June 2024 in a bout that carried significant title implications. However, ‘The War Horse’ was forced to withdraw in May after receiving a sanction for testing positive for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a banned steroid hormone.

Following his return, Rountree Jr. stepped up to challenge then-light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 307 in October. Despite holding his own in the early rounds of a competitive fight, he ultimately suffered a fourth-round knockout loss.

Meanwhile, ‘Sweet Dreams’ made his return to the octagon in January at UFC 311, following his knockout loss to Pereira at UFC 300 last April. However, his comeback was short-lived, as he suffered another defeat, falling to a third-round knockout.

