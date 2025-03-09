Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and others react as Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira: "Nina Drama curse", "Will there ever be another 'Bones'?"

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and many other MMA figures shared their reactions following Magomed Ankalaev's title win against Alex Pereira at UFC 313. While some praised Ankalaev, others expressed their skepticism over the fight result.

Pereira headlined UFC 313 in a highly anticipated light heavyweight title defense against Ankalaev. The PPV event took place this past weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian was on a dream run last year, successfully retaining his title thrice. In his recent octagon outing at UFC 307, 'Poatan' put on a show and knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev hasn't tasted defeat since his third-round submission loss to Paul Craig at UFC Fight Night 127 in 2018. The Russian entered the contest with a unanimous decision win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 last year.

The title fight started on a good note for Pereira as he landed significant strikes that left bruises on Ankalaev's leg in the opening round. The 32-year-old bounced back in the dying seconds of the second round, unleashing a big left hand that momentarily stunned Pereira. The third and fourth rounds were primarily focused on 'Poatan' demonstrating his outstanding takedown defense.

In the final round, Pereira came out aggressively but was unable to inflict significant damage since the two spent the majority of their time up against the cage. After 25 minutes of intense action, Ankalaev became the new undisputed champion via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (48-47 x2, 49-46) in favor of the Dagestani.

After the matchup, Hill took to X and wrote:

''But I’m a hater tho!!!#bestbreakdownsinthegame''

Prochazka congratulated Ankalaev and asked for a trilogy fight with Pereira, writing:

''Congrats to @AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure. Most of people dont like it, but you won the title for now. @AlexPereiraUFC, last dance ?''

Women's flyweight Diana Belbita wrote:

''We have a new curse. Nina Drama curse. #UFC 313''

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry wrote:

''Tough run, still on top, in this game, you can expect a great fall but Poaton carries himself strong at all costs. He has my respect. 205 lb title for grabs but will there ever be another 'Bones' ? @OverDogsPodcast''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of MMA personalities' reaction to Magomed Ankalaev's win at UFC 313

