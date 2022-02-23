"My manager is good about getting on it" - Jamahal Hill keen to 'make an example out of' Volkan Oezdemir next

Jamahal Hill is eager to take on Volkan Oezdemir after their exchange on Twitter.

Following his highlight-reel knockout of Johnny Walker, 'Sweet Dreams' and the number eight-ranked light heavyweight had a confrontation on social media.

While replying to a picture posted by ESPN MMA, who chose to credit Hill for his good work, Oezdemir expressed his doubts over the emerging prospect.

After a public back-and-forth, Jamahal Hill spoke to TMZ Sports regarding the situation. He made his thoughts clear on the issue and what he expects to do going forward.

When asked if Oezdemir would be his next opponent, the 30-year-old said:

"As long as I've got the say so, he's next. Just for the simple fact of, what I'm here to do, I can't have s*** like that. Bro, I can't have people speaking out. If you going to speak my name, you better be sure. You better be sure. And he spoke it so now I'm going to make an example out of him."

Hill then revealed that he told his representatives of his desire to fight Oezdemir:

"I done told my people. My people know what I want. I've already made a note to my people, they know. My manager is good about getting on it."

Though he doesn't think he's getting enough respect, he believes the recognition from fight fans is beginning to come his way.

'Sweet Dreams' finished the interview with the following message to Volkan Oezdemir:

"Now I really want to f*** you up. So now my focus is on that... Sign that contract, boy. Sign that contract and see what's cracking. We passed the talking, we passed it."

Check out the Hill's interview with TMZSports below:

Will a fight between Jamahal Hill and Volkan Oezdemir come to fruition

As things stand, it looks as though Jamahal Hill could get a fight against former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

The 30-year-old's back-to-back first-round finishes of Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker have managed to catch the attention of the MMA world.

Volkan Oezdemir is also known for his knockout power, but the Swiss fighter has been on a difficult run of late.

A decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev and a devastating KO defeat to Jiri Prochazka have put the 32-year-old's titleshot dreams on hold. He'll be looking to get his career back on track with an impressive showing against Hill if the fight does come to fruition.

