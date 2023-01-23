Jamahal Hill predicted in February 2022 he'd be champion within 12 months (Throwback)

Almost a year ago to the day, newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill predicted he would have the title around his waist.

'Sweet Dreams' put on the performance of his career this past weekend as he went toe-to-toe with veteran Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title. The American proved his doubters wrong as he dominated the Brazilian, winning every round on all three judges' scorecards.

The pair were awarded the Fight of the Night bonus for their efforts and Jamahal Hill became the first Dana White's Contender Series winner to capture UFC gold.

Following Hill's victory in Rio de Janeiro, a video has been doing the rounds on Twitter showing the 31-year-old on Ariel Hewlani's The MMA Hour last year. During the show, Helwani asked Hill when he thought he'd be a UFC champ.

'Sweet Dreams' responded:

"In the next year. In the next year for sure."

In the year between Jamahal Hill's interview with Helwani and him capturing the title, the American fighter fought twice, defeating both Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos via knockout.

These two victories saw him earn both a Performance and Fight of the Night bonus, and proved to be the catalyst for his shot against Teixeira.

UFC fighters react to Jamahal Hill versus Glover Teixeira

UFC 283's main event saw Glover Teixeira and Jamahall Hill battle it out in front of the Brazilian's home crowd for the vacant 205-pound strap.

The pair went to war and were both bloodied as the American had his had raised via unanimous decision. The epic contest caused a stir on Twitter, with many fighters on the UFC roster live reacting to the headliner.

Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum described the fight between Teixeira and Hill as a real-life Rocky moment:

"Real life Rocky #UFC283"

Megan Anderson stated her excitement that Jamahal Hill was the new champion, as well as highlighting the gutsy performance of Teixiera:

"So excited to have Jamahal Hill as the new Light Heavyweight Champ! Glad to have another name at the top and sooo many fun matchups to come! He looked great tonight! Glover is as tough as they come and hard to put away. Hill played the long game and it payed off! #UFC283"

Megan Anderson stated her excitement that Jamahal Hill was the new champion, as well as highlighting the gutsy performance of Teixiera:

"So excited to have Jamahal Hill as the new Light Heavyweight Champ! Glad to have another name at the top and sooo many fun matchups to come! He looked great tonight! Glover is as tough as they come and hard to put away. Hill played the long game and it payed off! #UFC283"

Lightweight star Justin Gaethje also jumped in on the action, praising Hill's performance, especially considering it was on short notice:

"Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283"

Lightweight star Justin Gaethje also jumped in on the action, praising Hill's performance, especially considering it was on short notice:

"Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283"

