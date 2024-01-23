Jamahal Hill raises eyebrows over UFC’s alleged inconsistencies in their latest P4P rankings update

Jamahal Hill, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, recently highlighted what he perceives as inconsistencies in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings update.

Hill, who clinched the title with a punishing performance against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last year, expressed his surprise at being no.14-ranked (P4P) despite the dominant victory.

In a recent post on his official X handle, Hill questioned the criteria for P4P rankings. The former champion's frustration stems from the fact that his dominant performance upon winning the title wasn't reflected in his P4P ranking.

According to him, other champions, some even with less convincing victories, seem to have received preferential treatment, landing them in the top 8 immediately upon claiming gold:

"Crazy how a year ago when I won the title in a record setting performance and showed complete dominance, but was only ranked 14 never going past 12 P4P!!!"

Check out Jamahal Hill's post below:

Expand Tweet

An untimely torn Achilles tendon sustained outside the Octagon forced Hill to relinquish the belt. The vacant title subsequently went to Alex Pereira, who secured it with a stunning knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.

Recovering Jamahal Hill eyes mid-2024 return

Jamahal Hill is focused on a summer 2024 return to the octagon following successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon. While his manager, Brian Butler, hasn't confirmed a specific timeframe, he acknowledged Hill's ambition to be back in action around International Fight Week in July.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the manager said:

“He’s coming along well, I am not a doctor and I am not in a position to speak as to how quickly he can come back, and I think it’s a little preemptive now to put any dates on that. But his goal is to come back in and around that time (of International Fight Week).

But I just don’t know. But I do know he’s working hard. He’s moved to Vegas and he’s staying there to utilize the (UFC Performance Institute) and the services there with the outstanding team there that is helping him recover.” [h/t:MMAJunkie]

Check out Butler sharing insights into Jamahal Hill's potential return in the interview below (9:19):