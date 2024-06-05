Jamahal Hill reacts to Valentina Shevchenko's 'no water' policy during 'TUF' 32 training

Jamahal Hill recently reacted to Valentina Shevchenko's hydration regulations during the training sessions of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 32. The latest edition of the reality TV-style contest features reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso coaching opposite former titleholder Shevchenko as the two prepare for their trilogy fight in the near future.

Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko will present the most diverse lineup ever seen on the show, with 16 promising talents hailing from 14 different nations in the men’s featherweight and middleweight divisions. These fighters are primed to showcase their skills, aiming to catch the attention of UFC CEO Dana White and secure a contract with the premier MMA promotion.

Trending

In the premiere episode of the 32nd season of 'TUF', which aired on Tuesday, 'Bullet' disclosed that she enforces a strict no-water policy during training sessions:

"So, on the training, we don’t drink water. Nothing. When you are drinking water, you are kind of focusing on [the fact] that you are tired. This is a way to develop your champion mindset… Water only before or after the training – nothing we don’t drink."

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below:

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Hill recently took to the comment section of ESPN MMA's Instagram post and appeared to resonate with Shevchenko's hydration rule:

"Damn, I thought I was the only one!"

Check out Jamahal Hill's comment below:

Credits: @espnmma on Instagram

'Sweet Dreams' is gearing up for a light heavyweight clash with Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event of UFC 303, slated to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hill is coming off a first-round knockout defeat to the reigning 205-pound champion, Alex Pereira, at UFC 300 in April.

Jamahal Hill's journey to secure an UFC contract

Jamahal Hill commenced his professional MMA journey in September 2017 with a unanimous decision victory over Alex Davidson in a Knockout Promotions event.

Following a five-fight undefeated streak, 'Sweet Dreams' earned the opportunity to display his skills on 'Dana White’s Contender Series' season 3. Hill then secured a UFC contract by finishing Alexander Poppeck in the second round.

In just seven bouts thereafter, Hill clinched the light heavyweight championship with an impressive win over former titleholder Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last January.

However, the 33-year-old American's title reign was short-lived, as in July 2023, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while playing basketball. Hill then voluntarily decided to relinquish the title, aiming to facilitate the division's progress.