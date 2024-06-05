Valentina Shevchenko explains no-water policy during training to develop "champion's mindset" in TUF 32 season premiere

Valentina Shevchenko recently discussed her no-water rules during training in the premiere of 'The Ultimate Fighter'. The 32nd season of the long-running reality series premiered on Tuesday, which also celebrated TUF's 20th anniversary.

TUF 32 was announced earlier this year by Dana White and the organization. Last season, Conor McGregor returned to the octagon to serve as a coach against Michael Chandler.

This year's edition will instead spotlight the ladies in coaching positions, with Shevchenko up against Alexa Grasso. It makes sense to pair up Grasso and Shevchenko because their rivalry has resulted in two thrilling fights, and the event should raise the prospect of a trilogy fight.

In the first episode of TUF 32, Shevchenko was spotted denying the competitors access to drinking water during the training. Rather than concentrating on how exhausted they are, she wants them to cultivate the mindset of a champion. 'Bullet' said:

''When you are drinking water you kind of like focusing on that you are tired. This is a way how you kind of like develop your champion's mindset.''

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below:

Shevchenko went up 1-0 in her coaching matchup against Grasso. Her No. 1 pick Roedie Roets defeated Grasso's No. 1 pick Guillermo Torres, and advanced to the semifinals.

In her last octagon outing at Noche UFC last year, Shevchenko squared off against Grasso, which was a rematch of their UFC 285 encounter that saw the Mexican submit 'Bullet' to become the new women's flyweight champion. The rematch was thrilling as the fans were treated to an exciting back-and-forth fight that resulted in a split draw after the judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, and 47-47.

Shevchenko and Grasso are likely to compete in a flyweight championship trilogy bout after the season's finale. But the fight date has yet to be confirmed.

Alexa Grasso discusses trilogy fight against Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso recently opened up about the possibility of a trilogy match against Valentina Shevchenko, considering that she and Shevchenko were rival coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Grasso revealed that she wants to prove her superiority in their bout once and for all, following criticism over the rematch outcome.

''I would love to fight with Valentina because it would be the first trilogy in women’s UFC history. We were both coaches, too, and we have a lot of history. She has done so much for the sport. Me too, as the first Mexican female champion. We are both doing a lot of big things, so I think that would be the ideal fight, the perfect fight. I had the submission. In the second one, sadly it was a draw. But the third one is going to be like, OK, now we are going to know who is the winner.''

Check out Alexa Grasso's comments below (10:04):