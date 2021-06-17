Jamahal Hill responds to Bobby Green's claim that Hill's brother squared up to him in a bar over UFC 263 fight

Jamahal Hill has responded to claims that his brother squared up to Bobby Green in a bar over the former's UFC 263 fight.

Up-and-coming star Jamahal Hill faced Paul Craig in a three-round light heavyweight matchup at UFC 263. 'Sweet Dreams' lost the fight after getting his arm injured due to an armbar by Craig. The fight was initially declared a first-round TKO for the Scot and later recognized as a first-round technical submission win.

UFC lightweight Bobby Green was reportedly watching the fight with a friend. Green subsequently took to social media to reveal that Jamahal Hill's brother confronted him after the latter's UFC 263 fight. Green stated:

“So, quick story: I’m with the homie. We’re talking. Some black guy comes up to me. He’s like, ‘Hey, who was you going for?’. I guess his brother had just lost. His brother got his arm broke tonight. So, he was trying to check us like, if we ain’t going for the right people, he was going to do something about it. So, he asked me, ‘Who was you going for?’. I look at him like, ‘Why?’. And he’s like, ‘’Cause if you weren’t going for my brother, then we got a problem’. I was like, ‘Bro, your brother just went to the hospital. Don’t be the next person; you can get you’re a** put in the same room, right in the next bed next to him…”

In response to Bobby Green’s claims, Jamahal Hill took to social media, saying:

“Hey, yo, this message for Bobby Green. Look here, bro, I don’t know how you is with your people. But I don’t play that threatening my people sh**. My little brother came up to you because you were somebody laughing about the injury that just happened to his brother, you know what I’m saying. When it’s crazy to me because you’ve been knocked the f**k out. Plus, you’ve been tapped out. And I don’t give up; none of that sh**, bro. I mean, I’m still out here trying. I still try to break heads, you know what I’m saying.”

“But never mind all that sh**, bro. You talking about what you was gonna do with my little brother. You ain’t say none of that sh** when he was standing there, bro, none of it. Period, bro. Dude, you hop online, trying to act tough, talking about some black dude came up and what? Why does it matter? Why did that even matter? Eh, bro, you Uncle Tom a** weirdo. Like, bro, come on with that bullsh**, bro.”

“I don’t care. I took one L since I worked into this sport at the highest level, you know what I mean. I’ve taken out the level of opponents that you’ve never beaten in how long you’ve been in the UFC. So, bro, hey, on everything, bro, don’t even in your life threaten nobody.” (*Video courtesy: MMA Crazy; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

In a nutshell, Bobby Green suggested that Jamahal Hill’s brother was rude and disrespectful towards him. Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill warned Green not to threaten his (Hill’s) family.

A fight between Jamahal Hill and Bobby Green is unlikely to take place in the UFC

Jamahal Hill suffered an arm injury at UFC 263

Jamahal Hill currently competes in the UFC light heavyweight division. 'Sweet Dreams' has competed at this weight class (205 pounds) throughout his MMA career, apart from fighting in a few catchweight bouts. The highest weight that Hill has competed in thus far is at 225 pounds.

On the contrary, Bobby Green is regarded as a veteran competitor in the UFC. Known for being a truly well-rounded combatant, Green still competes against some of the best athletes in the UFC's lightweight division.

Green has competed at lightweight (155 pounds), super lightweight/junior welterweight (165 pounds), and welterweight (170 pounds). The consensus in the MMA community is that a potential fight between Jamahal Hill and Bobby Green is unlikely to come to fruition in the UFC, primarily due to the weight discrepancy.

