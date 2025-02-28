Jamahal Hill responds after striking coach warns others to "keep him away from the buffet"

Jamahal Hill came up with a bragging response after his striking coach presented a food-related request for his well-wishers. Hill implied that he could cross the line related to his coach's request any time due to his strong finances.

Ad

Hill is currently going through a rough patch in his UFC career. 'Sweet Dreams' relinquished the UFC light heavyweight gold without a single title defense due to a serious Achilles injury after winning it at UFC 283 against Glover Teixeira.

Hill failed to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight gold after his return as he tasted a first-round TKO defeat against Alex Pereira at UFC 300. He sustained another blow after tasting his second consecutive defeat in his last encounter against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. The next chance to revamp his winning form will come on April 26 when he takes on Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Ad

Trending

However, fans have often criticized Hill for his unregulated food intake, which sometimes takes his out-of-fight-camp weight up to 260 lbs. An Instagram post from @suckerpunchent showcased his striking coach, Johnny Grigware's request related to this issue.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Hill's coach penned:

"Keep him away from the buffet please"

The Chicago native sarcastically bragged about his finances in response to his coach. He implied that he had enough money to choose his desired dishes specifically instead of going for a buffet. Hill mentioned:

"I’m rich, I don’t do buffets lol"

Jamahal Hill's response to his striking coach on @suckerpunchent's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @suckerpunchent on Instagram]

Jamahal Hill wasn't impressed by the way UFC Seattle ended

Jamahal Hill often voices his opinion about various sporting events through his social media accounts. 'Sweet Dreams' also publicized his take on the recently concluded UFC Seattle that featured a Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong encounter in the main event.

Ad

Several fights on the card turned out to be absolute bangers. However, the event came to an unruly end as the main event between Cejudo and Yadong went through an abrupt stoppage after the third round. Moreover, Yadong was declared the winner of the fight despite the stoppage being caused by an eye poke from him.

Despite being impressed by multiple encounters on the UFC Seattle card, Hill voiced his disappointment about the uncanny stoppage of the main event with an X update. He wrote:

Ad

"Bitter end to an epic card"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.