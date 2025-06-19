Jamahal Hill's response to "weird" question about losses to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka sends fans reeling: "Dude is so unlikeable"

Jamahal Hill is scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event of UFC Baku on June 21. Ahead of the bout, Hill's response to a question about whether his previous losses will affect his upcoming match has caught the attention of fans.

'Sweet Dreams' is coming off two consecutive losses, having been defeated by Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka via KO and TKO, respectively.

During the media day interview before UFC Baku, a reporter asked Hill if losses to Pereira and Prochazka would impact his fight against Rountree. In response, he said:

"Will my loss to Alex [Pereira] and Jiri [Prochazka] affect this fight? How would it do that? Every fight is different. It's a new fight. So, that’s a weird question. That’s like a dorky online fan question."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Several fight fans went on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Dude is so unlikeable"

Others commented:

"That’s a genuinely interesting question considering he’s on a 2 fight skid, it means like how he’s feeling mentally or how he’s changed his game plans."

"Took less than 10 seconds to set him off 🤣"

"He still emotional about them Ls."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Jamahal Hill gets honest about Khalil Rountree Jr. as opponent ahead of UFC Baku

Khalil Rountree Jr. was on a five-fight win streak since September 2021, which earned him a title shot against Alex Pereira in his last fight at UFC 307. However, Jamahal Hill has not acknowledged Rountree as a formidable and dangerous opponent despite the latter's recent performances.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Hill expressed his views on 'The War Horse', saying:

"I just don't see [Rountree Jr.] as on my level, even with the fights that he's put in... I haven't seen anything from anything that makes me think, 'This dude is on your level.' Is he dangerous to anybody? It's a fight. In a fight, anybody can land a shot, and that makes them dangerous and can change the fight. He has my respect in that regard, but to think skill-for-skill, he can match with me? I don't see it that way."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:

