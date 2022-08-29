"You sound like me talking to my niece" - Fans hilariously react to UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill failing to recognize American rapper Lizzo

Jamahal Hill recently took to his social media to figure out who the American singer Lizzo is. Hill mentioned that he was unaware of Lizzo's Grammy-winning exploits and high-charting singles and took to Twitter to figure things out.

In a tweet he sent out to the world via his personal account, Jamahal Hill said:

"Who is Lizzo? Deadass serious question?!"

See the tweet below:

Fans responded with several simply asking why the surging UFC light heavyweight wouldn't just use Google to figure it out for himself. There were some that played along though and some fun responses happened because of it.

Some related to the feeling of being out of touch with aspects of modern pop culture like Twitter user @XpectSpectrum who said:

"You sound like me talking to my niece."

Some shared in the confusion with Jamahal Hill, like Twitter user @Longfootox4 who said:

"I’m confused is this a fighter, politician or just a celebrity?? And what have they done that we should be talking about them?? Why am i always out of the loop"

Some seemed to think Lizzo was a prominent character in the world of film, like Twitter user @RealRonTurdis who said:

"I think lizzo is one of the monsters that godzilla fights. Not sure which film it was tho. I could be wrong."

Some referenced Lizzo’s lyrics in response to Jamahal Hill like Twitter user @GamblingZac who said:

"Some girl that took a DNA test."

Jamahal Hill's next step

Hill is the No.6 ranked contender in the UFC's light heavyweight division. 'Sweet Dreams' is currently on a three-fight winning streak with three straight strike-based finishes. He beat 15-ranked Jimmy Crute, 13-ranked Johnny Walker, and nine-ranked Thiago Santos.

Aleksandar Rakic would make sense from a rankings perspective being that he's currently the number four ranked 205 pound contender in the UFC. The only variable is the uncertain timeline for his return after suffering an injury against Jan Blachowicz in his last outing in May.

Anthony Smith is in a similar situation where he makes sense rank-wise, but a recent injury he sustained creates some question marks. Smith is a former title contender who is ranked No.5 in the division. However, he suffered significant damage in breaking his ankle to the scale of needing surgery for it.

Eight-ranked Volkan Oezdemir would represent a step down ranking-wise. However, he is also a former title contender coming off of a win over the last man to best Hill (Paul Craig).

