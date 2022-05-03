"It's just crazy" - Retired UFC veteran James Vick disagrees with transgender women competing in MMA

James 'The Texecutioner' Vick has expressed his opposition to trans women competing in mixed martial arts. His opinion coincides with other MMA fans who have spoken on the controversial topic.

Since Fallon Fox came out as the first openly trans fighter, the subject of trans women fighting against cisgender female opponents has come under heavy scrutiny. Joe Rogan, among others, refuted Fox's place in the women's division for most of her career, which prompted the trans fighter to argue against some of the comments he made on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

With a second transgender fighter on the rise, Alana McLaughlin, the heated debate about them competing in women's sports continues to rise. Both McLaughlin and Fox's victories were met with harsh negativity and claims that they are still men and much bigger than their opponents. Vick is a supporter of those comments.

In an interview with the Breitbart News Daily podcast, Vick said:

“It’s just crazy to think that you can have a biological male, who at one point decides he is going to change his gender competing against women, they’re physically so much bigger, I mean it’s nuts."

Fox's final bout ended with her opponent Tamikka Brents suffering a head injury with damage to her orbital bone and requiring several staples. The fight became Fox's fifth and final win by finish to complete her record of five wins and one loss.

Former US Army special forces soldier McLaughlin won her 2021 debut against Celine Provost via rear-naked choke. Although Provost had a considerable reach and height advantage over McLaughlin, the trans fighter's victory was overshadowed by negativity from MMA fans who dismissed her as a competitor.

Vick also blasted coaches for allowing their fighters to face trans women and would fault them for any injuries they endured:

“If you’re a coach letting your female fighter fight a trans guy you’re a horrible coach… you’re risking a person’s injury with this serious stuff.”

James Vick retires from MMA

'The Texecutioner' retired in February 2021 after his fifth straight loss. His final opponent, Andre Fialho, viciously beat him in round two of their bout at the Xtreme MMA event - an undesirable return after a two-year hiatus from the UFC. He fought as a welterweight and lightweight in the UFC from 2013 to 2019. Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Hooker are just a few of the big names he faced in the octagon.

James Vick ended his career with 13 victories and six defeats. The retired mixed martial artist now spends a lot of his time outdoors as a hunter and fisherman.

'The Texecutioner' announced his retirement in an Instagram post below:

