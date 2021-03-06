Jan Blachowicz admits Israel Adesanya is one of the best strikers in UFC

Jan Blachowicz has fought the best talent in the light heavyweight roster since the inception of his UFC career. The Polish powerhouse, who is making a jump from the middleweight division, is ready to take on Israel's Adesanya next.

Despite the weight discrepancy, Jan Blachowicz is certainly not underestimating 'Izzy' ahead of their upcoming matchup. Blachowicz will lock horns with Adesanya this weekend in the headliner event for UFC 259.

Speaking with Helen Yee, Blachowicz discussed the striking prowess of Adesanya compared to his previous opponents.

"I don't know. I will ask you about this after the fight. I think as a striking fighter, he could be one of the best. But we will see tomorrow... maybe he is going to be the most tough opponent ever, maybe not."

Both the combatants have made weight for the main event. Jan Blachowicz hit the scales at 205 lbs. His opponent, Israel Adesanya, weighed in at 200.5 pounds. In the pre-fight press conference, Jan Blachowicz mentioned that he will be utilizing the weight difference to his advantage.

"I'll try to knock him out. You know, defend myself the best I can. I'll try to use all my power, my weight to take him down or just knock him out. We will see. He is a really good striker so I have to watch for everything. Because he can also knock me out," said Blachowicz.

Israel Adesanya is going to feel the power tomorrow: Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz's "Polish power" was on full display at UFC 253. The light heavyweight fighter TKO'd the then undefeated Dominic Reyes in the second round. Dominic's nose was reportedly broken, courtesy of the heavy shots landed by Blachowicz.

Following that victory, Jan Blachowicz became a father in December last year. The champion believes that becoming a father will positively impact his performance inside the cage.

Advertisement

"In Poland we say something like, when you become a father you hit twice harder. So I hope so Israel is going to feel this power tomorrow", said Jan Blachowicz.

Do you think fatherhood has changed Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) ahead of his first title defense against Israel Adesanya at #UFC259?



"We say in Poland. When you become a father, you hit twice harder. So, it's good."



Full Interview https://t.co/23IxQwdcCN pic.twitter.com/OYuqhwdWy7 — SCMP MMA (@scmpmma) February 18, 2021

Jan Blachowicz has won eight out of his last nine UFC bouts. The champion has seven first-round finishes to his name. Blachowicz is looking forward to recommencing his dominance with another victory at UFC 259.