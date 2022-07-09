"He will be upset when they give me this title shot" - Jan Blachowicz believes UFC will favor him over Glover Teixeira for fight with Jiri Prochazka

Jan Blachowicz believes that the UFC will grant him the next title shot against reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Blachowicz lost his light heavyweight belt to Glover Teixeira via second round submission last October. The 39-year-old returned to the win column with a third round TKO of Aleksandar Rakic in May of this year. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Teixeira lost the light heavyweight belt to Jiri Prochazka via fifth-round submission last month.

UFC @ufc 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 https://t.co/A2v5S1YCTS

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jan Blachowicz was asked if he’d be upset if the UFC gave Teixeira an immediate rematch against Prochazka. Blachowicz responded by stating:

“Of course, I will. And he will be upset when they give me this title shot. It’s normal, yeah? But I think, yeah, I would like to prove the world that I will just get this belt back.”

The Schmo then questioned whether Blachowicz was sure that the UFC will afford him the next title shot rather than scheduling Teixeira to face Prochazka in a rematch. Blachowicz replied by saying:

“I believe in that. I believe everything what you say right now...I don’t think they would not give it to me. But if [I’m not given a title shot], I don’t care. I never choose my opponent.”

Jan Blachowicz also highlighted that he’s willing to accept a fight against any opponent the UFC throws his way. He added, however, that he’s currently only focused on the title shot against Prochazka.

Watch Blachowicz discuss the topic at 0:30 in the video below:

Jiri Prochazka views Jan Blachowicz as a “bigger challenge” than Glover Teixeira

The UFC is yet to officially reveal who Glover Teixeira, Jiri Prochazka, and Jan Blachowicz will face in their respective upcoming fights. Brazil’s Teixeira continues to lobby for a rematch against Prochazka. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic’s Prochazka and Poland’s Blachowicz have expressed interest in facing one another in a “Battle for Europe” matchup.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Prochazka suggested that he views Blachowicz as a bigger challenge than Teixeira. Regardless, he’s open to either matchup. Prochazka said:

“I said I have to make a decision about next fight. And I’m thinking about to give offer for Glover for a rematch or to challenge the Jan. Because the Jan is, for me, bigger challenge. But I think Glover, he made a great performance in that fight. And I have to say to him, ‘Huge respect for that.’ So, we will see.”

Watch Prochazka’s interview below:

