Jan Blachowicz breaks silence on UFC London loss against Carlos Ulberg, issues statement on social media: "More controversy on the record"

Jan Blachowicz has spoken out following his UFC London defeat to Carlos Ulberg, hinting at dissatisfaction with the judges' decision. The two light heavyweights engaged in a competitive three-round battle, with Ulberg securing a unanimous decision victory, extending his winning streak to eight.

Despite moments of success for both fighters, the bout remained closely contested, making the scoring a challenge. While Blachowicz didn’t explicitly call the decision a robbery, his post-fight comments suggest he believes the outcome was debatable.

In a statement on Instagram, Blachowicz expressed his gratitude for the UFC London crowd but hinted at judging inconsistencies:

"This camp was one of the best I’ve had. I missed this, every part of this game. The welcome and support during fight week UFC London from the whole UFC team was amazing – I knew you missed me, but I didn’t know it was like this! Thank you!"

"More controversy on the record, as it turns out, the approach to significant strikes doesn’t align with the actual meaning. I’ll leave the verdict for discussion. What happened in the stands after the announcement, and what’s happening online right now, is pretty telling. I appreciate it, but the verdict is out there, and unfortunately, it will stay on my record. We keep moving forward, going for more. Your support has been huge, and I’ll remember this moment for a long time."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's post below:

A Look into Jan Blachowicz's career in the UFC

Jan Błachowicz made his UFC debut in 2014 after establishing himself as a top light heavyweight in Europe. He quickly made an impact with a first-round TKO win over Ilir Latifi but faced setbacks against Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson.

Despite early struggles, he bounced back with notable victories, including wins over Igor Pokrajac and Devin Clark, earning his first Performance of the Night bonus.

Błachowicz’s breakthrough came in 2018 when he avenged his loss to Manuwa and submitted Nikita Krylov. His momentum led him to face Thiago Santos in 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss. However, he rebounded with a knockout victory over Luke Rockhold and later defeated Corey Anderson, securing a title shot.

At UFC 253, Błachowicz claimed the light heavyweight title by finishing Dominick Reyes.

He defended it against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, handing the middleweight champion his first UFC loss. In 2021, he lost the belt to Glover Teixeira. His later fights included a controversial draw against Magomed Ankalaev and a close loss to Alex Pereira.

Błachowicz remains a key figure in the division, though recent defeats, including one to Carlos Ulberg, raise questions about his future in the sport.

