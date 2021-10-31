Watch: Jan Blachowicz bursts into tears after losing his belt to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz bursts into tears after losing his title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Teixeira defeated Blachowicz via second-round submission to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion at the age of 42.

The headliner was Jan's second title defense, having beaten Israel Adesanya in a super fight at UFC 259. Blachowicz first won the vacant light heavyweight title in September 2020 at UFC 253 against Dominick Reyes.

Meanwhile, the main event bout was Teixeira's second attempt at the title. He first fought for the belt against Jon Jones in 2014. With the win, Teixeira now finds himself on a six-fight winning streak.

The fight started extremely well for Glover Teixeira. He managed to land a takedown on Jan Blachowicz without eating any of the Polish fighter's shots. He then dominated Jan on the ground for the entire first frame.

Blachowicz found a bit more success in the second round as he landed some crisp combinations. However, Teixeira's takedown expertise seemed too much for the Pole. Glover took the fight to the mat again, and on this occasion, wasted no time in flattening Jan Blachowicz and locking in a rear-naked choke.

Jan Blachowicz promises he will come back

Speaking to Daniel Cormier in the post-fight interview at UFC 267, Blachowicz claimed he had left his legendary Polish power in his hotel room. However, he insisted that he was not a quitter and would return to the octagon.

"Everything goes wrong with me you know. I think I leave the legendary Polish power at hotel room you know. That's what happened. But you know this is not the end of story. This book is not closed. I am not a quitter. I will come back for sure here."

Watch Jan Blachowicz's post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier here:

Teixeira seemed to be all smiles in the post-fight interview as he thanked his team. The new light heavyweight champion also asked everyone to follow their dreams and never quit.

Teixeira has accomplished an incredible feat by becoming the champion at the age of 42. It is not surprising that fans around the world have been raving about his win on Twitter.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Congratulations to the champion of the world Brazil’s own @gloverteixeira ! Literally brought a tear to my eyes the way this man has never given up! Just amazing 42 years old man. #ufc267 Congratulations to the champion of the world Brazil’s own @gloverteixeira ! Literally brought a tear to my eyes the way this man has never given up! Just amazing 42 years old man. #ufc267

