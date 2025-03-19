Jan Blachowicz comes clean about potential Magomed Ankalaev title rematch to settle "unfinished business" ahead of UFC London fight 

Jan Blachowicz has opened up about a potential rematch with reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev. Blachowicz hoped to receive a title opportunity against Ankalaev with a win at UFC London this weekend.

After spending a long period of time on the sidelines due to shoulder injuries, Blachowicz is set to make his octagon comeback in a light heavyweight bout against emerging contender Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event of UFC London.

Ahead of the Ulberg clash, Blachowicz spoke to UFC and shared his future plans, which included a potential rematch with Ankalaev for the 205-pound belt. Notably, the two faced each other in the main event of UFC 282 in 2022 for the vacant title, however, their contest ended in a split draw.

Blachowicz aims to defeat Ulberg and get another shot at the title, currently held by Ankalaev, saying:

''It’s normal [that the light heavyweight title] changes owners every couple of years. For me, it’s good because I have unfinished business with Ankalaev. Of course, I have a job to do this Saturday, and I’m focused on that. But I believe I’m going to be a winner this Saturday, so maybe after that, we’ll have to finish what we started with Ankalaev.”

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

Following his draw against Ankalaev, Blachowicz faced former champion Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in 2023 and suffered a split decision loss. The Polish fighter was then expected to face Aleksandar Rakic in a rematch last year, however, a double-shoulder surgery prevented his return. He is now fully fit and ready to get back in title contention.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev dethroned Pereira and became the new undisputed champion at UFC 313 earlier this month. The Russian put on an impressive performance and captured the title via unanimous decision.

Jan Blachowicz previews Carlos Ulberg clash at UFC London

Jan Blachowicz has expressed his thoughts on his upcoming matchup with Carlos Ulberg at UFC London this weekend.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Blachowicz stated that he would defeat Ulberg in the same manner as Israel Adesanya, when the two faced each other at UFC 259, saying:

''We do a great job with my team. Every fighter and every fight is a little bit different, so I have to be ready for a completely different fighter than Adesanya. But I think we’ve got a plan for him and it’s going to be a good plan. We’ve got plan, but I also know how to feel the moment and go in there and fight. I believe in that, I will do everything I can to knock him out.”

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below (4:40):

