Jan Blachowicz gives his thoughts on whether Jon Jones can beat Francis Ngannou

Jan Blachowicz has weighed in on his thoughts on a potential superfight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion has claimed on social media that Jones has the capability to beat Ngannou but needs to stop writing on Twitter and start fighting.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Jan Blachowicz wrote that he believes the former UFC light heavyweight champion is capable of winning the UFC heavyweight title. However, Blachowicz suggested Bones get off Twitter and let his actions inside the octagon do the talking.

Here is the tweet from Jan Blachowicz:

Yes, he can. But most important thing is that he will finally stop writing on Twitter and start fighting... — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 1, 2021

Jones hasn't fought in the UFC since his highly controversial win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The win over Reyes in 2020 was Jones' last defense of the UFC light heavyweight title and shortly afterward, the former 205-lbs champion vacated his title to pursue his career in the heavyweight division.

Over the course of the past few months, Jones has put on a lot of muscle mass in preparation for his debut at heavyweight. However, after Ngannou's win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, UFC president Dana White downplayed the idea of Jones vs Ngannou in a potential superfight.

Instead, reports suggested that the UFC was ready to award Derrick Lewis a rematch against Ngannou and a title shot ahead of Jones, amid the organization's dispute over pay with the former light heavyweight champion.

Jan Blachowicz himself has had his issues with Jones

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has called out Jon Jones on multiple occasions and has expressed interest in a potential fight against Bones.

After winning the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 253 by beating Reyes, Jan Blachowicz once again called for a fight against Jones. But given the latter's move up to the heavyweight division, the bout never occurred.

The Polish fighter instead shifted his focus towards Jones' arch-rival Israel Adesanya, who in his light heavyweight debut failed to beat Jan Blachowicz to win the UFC light heavyweight title in a Champion vs Champion fight.