Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira exchange pleasantries as they express desire for rematch

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are looking forward to a potential rematch for the light heavyweight title. Blachowicz, a former champion, established his status as the top contender after picking up a third-round stoppage win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54.

After two rounds of back-and-forth action, Rakic suffered a devastating knee injury and was unable to continue. Blachowicz was subsequently declared the winner. Before the fight, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Teixeira took to Twitter to say that he's looking forward to the Polish fighter beating Rakic so that they can run it back in the future.

"Let’s go @JanBlachowicz Win tonight…and I’ll win Jun 11…then we run it back," Teixeira wrote.

Following his win, Blachowicz thanked the champion for his best wishes and wished him luck in his upcoming title defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 next month. If the Brazilian manages to retain the title, he is most likely to defend it against Blachowicz next.

"Thank you, Glover! Good luck in your fight and hope to see you soon inside the cage," Blachowicz wrote on Twitter.

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira fought each other in the main event of UFC 267 back in October last year. Teixeira won the fight via rear-naked choke submission in the second round and made history by becoming the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.

Jan Blachowicz likely to undergo surgery after injuring his eye at UFC Vegas 54

During the first round of his fight with Rakic at UFC Vegas 54, Blachowicz suffered a nasty cut to his left eye. The cut seemed to be on the skin right below the lacrimal caruncle of Blachowicz's left eye and severely affected his visibility throughout the fight.

Following the fight, Blachowicz spoke about the injury in detail. Although he wasn't sure of whether it was a punch or a poke that caused the cut, Blachowicz revealed he couldn't see anything out of the left eye during the first round. The 39-year-old also revealed that he will undergo surgery for the eye injury.

At the post-fight press conference, Blachowicz said:

"I’m going to have some small surgery on Monday on this eye. Doctor says maybe it’s going to be small, maybe going to be bigger. He don’t know yet. He need to check in the hospital."

Watch Blachowicz's post-fight interaction with the media below:

