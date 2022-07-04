Jan Blachowicz promises to "hunt" Kamaru Usman after the two face off backstage at UFC 276

Jan Blachowicz has shown interest in a potential clash with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Usman and Blachowicz were both present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past weekend to witness the UFC 276 pay-per-view.

The pair were caught on camera backstage while posing for a mock faceoff that has left fans wondering whether the duo will share the octagon down the line. Blachowicz took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and Usman face-to-face, expressing a desire to fight the welterweight champ.

Watch them face off in the clip below:

LA CAGE @lacageMMA_



Peut-être un futur combat en light-heavyweight



Qui s'imposerait ? #UFC276



Hier Kamaru Usman et Jan Blachowicz ont simulé un face-off en backstage de la T-Mobile ArenaPeut-être un futur combat en light-heavyweightQui s'imposerait ? Hier Kamaru Usman et Jan Blachowicz ont simulé un face-off en backstage de la T-Mobile Arena 💥Peut-être un futur combat en light-heavyweight 👀Qui s'imposerait ? ⬇️ #UFC276 https://t.co/doedwU7KoL

The former light heavyweight titleholder claimed that he 'hunts monsters' like Usman, insinuating that he wants to give 'The Nigerian Nightmare' a taste of his 'Legendary Polish Power'.

On Twitter, Blachowicz wrote:

"So, you say people call you 'The Nigerian Nightmare'... a monster. Good. I hunt monsters. Makes no difference how scary they are. #JanTheWitcher #JB13 #LegendaryPolishPower"

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz



#JanTheWitcher #JB13 #LegendaryPolishPower So, you say people call you "The Nigerian Nightmare"... a monster. Good. I hunt monsters. Makes no difference how scary they are. So, you say people call you "The Nigerian Nightmare"... a monster. Good. I hunt monsters. Makes no difference how scary they are.#JanTheWitcher #JB13 #LegendaryPolishPower https://t.co/q62LSveedZ

Kamaru Usman wants to conquer multiple divisions in the UFC

Kamaru Usman is currently scheduled to defend the welterweight crown against former opponent Leon Edwards.

Edwards and Usman will lock horns in a much-anticipated rematch at UFC 278 on August 20. It will be Usman's sixth title defense in the UFC. The 35-year-old is currently on an unprecedented 15-fight winning streak inside the octagon.

If he manages to get past Edwards, Usman has set his sights on the light heavyweight division. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' isn't satisfied with just one title and wants to conquer multiple divisions in the promotion.

During a recent UFC 278 press conference, he said:

"I’m still thinking about [skipping middleweight] and going to get that light heavyweight title, too. I just think I can beat some of those guys. Some! Before you all kill me, I said some. There are some killers in that division and I definitely respect that, but I think those guys who were at the top, there was a couple of guys out there that I would probably take out."

Catch the press conference below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far