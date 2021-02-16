Jan Blachowicz reveals which strike he will use to knock Israel Adesanya out at UFC 259

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is set to headline the UFC 259 pay-per-view against Israel Adesanya on March 6th. Adesanya is an undefeated fighter (20-0) who is looking to becoming a UFC double champion with a victory over Blachowicz at UFC 259.

In a recent interview with Full Mount MMA, Jan Blachowicz revealed his intentions for his bout against 'The Last Stylebender.' Blachowicz, who is known for his devastating knockout power, visualized a second-round head-kick knockout victory against Adesanya.

"I have started my visualization training. This is something important for me. I see a second-round left high kick."

Jan Blachowicz acknowledged the striking prowess and mental fortitude that his opponent possesses. Blachowicz stated that he is preparing with athletes from lighter as well as heavier weight classes, since Israel Adesanya is moving up a weight division.

"He's really quick. Really good standup. But it's not at normal standup fighting. He has got his own style. This is something he is very good at. Of course he is strong mentally, I see in his eyes. So yeah, it's going to be a tough fight. He is going to be a tough opponent."

Jan Blachowicz might take the fight to the ground at UFC 259

Israel Adesanya has proven his superior kickboxing aptitude in the UFC. The Kiwi's striking ability has been the best weapon in his arsenal. For UFC 259, Jan Blachowicz is ready in all facets of MMA to tackle whatever Adesanya will present on the UFC canvas.

Blachowicz is ready to grapple with Adesanya, if required. However, the Polish champion clearly mentioned that churning out a decision victory is not something he wants. A victory via submission or a knockout is the favorable outcome for Jan Blachowicz.

Various betting odds have Jan Blachowicz as the underdog compared to the favorite Israel Adesanya. This can be attributed to Adesanya's undefeated, dominant run as an MMA athlete. Even as a kickboxer, Adesanya competed and won against fighters from the light heavyweight division as well.

Advertisement

Jan Blachowicz stated that he was unfazed by the hype surrounding Adesanya's jump to the 205 lbs weight class. Blachowicz added that he might consider making a jump to the heavyweight division in the future.

"Israel is a really good fighter. One of the best. It is a pleasure to fight against someone like him. When I beat him it is going to be much better because it is someone who has never lost in MMA."