Jan Blachowicz reveals what surprised him the most about Israel Adesanya at UFC 259

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya faced off against each other in a brilliant exhibition of skill and strength at UFC 259.

After dominating the later rounds of the fight, the 38-year old Polish fighter secured a unanimous decision victory over the 'Last Stylebender'. After his win, Jan Blachowicz told Ariel Helwani about what surprised him the most about Adesanya.

"Two things. The most important - I thought he was going to be a little bit faster. Inside the octagon, he was not as fast as he looked when I watched his fights. But he kicked harder than I thought. So he was slower, but his kicks were harder than I thought they were," said Jan Blachowicz.

Going into the fight, Adesanya was a -240 favourite, with all the onus on Jan Blachowicz to prove his doubters wrong. The fight seemed relatively close till the third round, but successful takedown attempts from Jan Blachowicz helped him seize the deal in his favour.

Following his UFC 259 loss, Israel Adesanya gave full credit to Jan Blachowicz for implementing a perfect gameplan.

Many experts thought Israel Adesanya would have had a better chance at stuffing takedowns had he put on extra weight. However, not one to provide any excuses for his defeat, Israel Adesanya said he would go back to defending his title at middleweight while putting his future in the light-heavyweight division on hold for the time being.

Who is Jan Blachowicz fighting next?

Following his victory at UFC 259, Jan Blachowicz is now expected to face contender Glover Teixeira.

Boasting an impressive five-fight win-streak, Glover Teixeira is coming off a brutal submission win against Thiago Santos. So the fight with Jan Blachowicz, who is fresh off a victory over Adesanya, in a mega pay-per-view event could potentially be one worth making for the UFC.

After being nearly laid off by the UFC, Jan Blachowicz has emerged from the ashes to take over the light-heavyweight division as champion.

After being nearly laid off by the UFC, Jan Blachowicz has emerged from the ashes to take over the light-heavyweight division as champion.