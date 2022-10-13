Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz set to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 in December

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev are set for a light heavyweight showdown at UFC 282 on December 10.

Rumors are that the UFC has decided to give Glover Teixeira a rematch against Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title. The title rematch leaves two top contenders ready to separate themselves as the No.1 contender for the winner of Teixeira vs. Prochazka.

The former champion Blachowicz bounced back with a win against Aleksandar Rakic after ‘Rocket’ injured his leg in their bout. Meanwhile, Ankalaev has dominated the light heavyweight division with nine straight wins after losing his UFC debut.

On October 11, Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA made the official announcement on Twitter by saying:

“No. 2 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev is set for UFC 282 on Dec. 10, per sources. Gotta believe this will produce the next light heavyweight title contender after Glover Teixeira.”

The running narrative of Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev has been that the winner will get the next light heavyweight title shot. The Russian seems destined to become the champion, but the Polish former champion can never be underestimated.

See the announcement for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev below:

Fans have mixed emotions about who will win between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev

The light heavyweight division seems to be wide open when it comes to the top five fighters. Once the light heavyweight contender fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev became official, MMA fans seemed split on their predictions, with some saying:

"If Magomed is as hesitant as he was agains washed Santos then he is in for a long night against the Polish Power"

Fans reacted on Twitter

"this is so much disrespect toward ankalaev. ankalaev deserve title fight"

Fans reacted on Twitter

"Jan will be sent into retirement"

"Jan will be sent into retirement"

"Magomed had a good performance against Anthony. But i'm gonna have to go with the Former Champion Jan on this one! UFC 282 just got better"

Fans reacted on Twitter

"Feels like there is an obvious path for Ank, but he hasn't really been urged to use it. Not sure if doing tepid, slow paced kickboxing against a patient, fairly defensively responsible Jan is a good idea."

Fans reacted on Twitter

The first fight between Teixeira and Prochazka was definitely worthy of a rematch, but the UFC could have initially been considering other options.

When Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev was announced, the direction of the light heavyweight division became more transparent. Now, a clear No.1 contender will likely emerge at UFC 282.

