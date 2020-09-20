In the lead-up to the UFC 253 pay-per-view from UFC Fight Island, I had the pleasure of speaking to Jan Blachowicz, who will be challenging for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in his highly-awaited co-main event clash against Dominick Reyes.

While speaking to the Pride of Poland, Blachowicz discussed multiple topics, including his thoughts on former 205-lb champion Jon Jones, former UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, his incredible pre-fight ritual story, and which fighter from the UFC's Light Heavyweight Division he would possibly like to face if he wins the title.

Jan Blachowicz on Jon Jones vacating the light heavyweight title and moving to heavyweight

The primary reason why the UFC has booked the light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes is due to the former champion Jon Jones vacating the belt and finally moving up to the heavyweight division. Blachowicz, who was possibly on course for a fight against Jones, stated that he has moved on from a fight against 'Bones' and is completely focused on facing Dom Reyes. So much so, Blachowicz even went the distance and said that "Jon Jones is dead" to him while teasing the possibility of facing him at some point in the future.

"Jon Jones is dead to me. I don't care about him."- Jan Blachowicz when asked about Jon Jones.

Jan Blachowicz on his relationship with Jonna Jedrzejczyk

Former UFC Strawweight Champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will arguably go down in history as one of the greatest fighters of all time and is already a legend in Poland. As for Jan Blachowicz, the nation of Poland has labelled his upcoming title fight as one of the biggest fights in terms of the country's heritage and the Polish sensation himself claimed that Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been sending him all the positive energy in the world.

"I know Joanna for a couple of years. Maybe 20 years. She sent me lot of good energy before fights"- said Jan Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz on his pre-fight ritual story

In the lead-up to this fight, Jan Blachowicz revealed an incredible pre-fight ritual story of his, which includes him touching the rope of a hanged man he found in a jungle. Opening up on the story, Blachowicz said that he randomly found the hanged man in the jungle, while he was out with his dog. Upon calling the police, it was seemingly being instructed to him to take the noose along with him, as it brought good luck.

Jan Blachowicz on which light heavyweight he'd like to face in the future

The UFC's light heavyweight division is currently stacked with some absolute killers with the likes of Aleksandar Rakic, Thiago Santos, and the veteran Glover Teixeira, who is almost on a comeback tour at this point of his career. When asked about which fighter he'd like to face from the division, especially if he wins the title, Jan Blachowicz mentioned that he would like to run it back with Thiago Santos. The Brazilian defeated Blachowicz back in 2019 but the latter would surely love to avenge that loss.