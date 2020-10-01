Jan Blachowicz on whether he's interested in fighting Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz is now the king of the 205-pound division. After Jon Jones vacated the Championship he held on-and-off (but never lost) in favor of a move to Heavyweight, it left the Light Heavyweight division with a chance for a fresh start.

Jan Blachowicz cemented himself as the No.1 Contender in February in front of Jon Jones when he knocked out Corey Anderson. He would face Dominick Reyes for the vacant Light Heavyweight title and dominated him before finishing him in the second round.

Following his title win, Jan Blachowicz called out Jon Jones to face him and the former Light Heavyweight Champion seemed open to the idea as well. Before that, there was a lot of talk about Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya fighting Jon Jones at Light Heavyweight, but that could be delayed for a while longer.

Jan Blachowicz, however, is open to the idea of fighting Israel Adesanya, telling reporters (via MMAFighting.com):

“Yeah, he said that before (moving up in weight). See, you’ve got another one. Why not? We can try to do it. I’m open. But give me two weeks break, okay?”

That would be an exciting stylistic fight, but Israel Adesanya has a lot on his plate in the Middleweight division. In just two title defenses and three successful title fights, Israel Adesanya is entering elite territory in the 185-pound division.

Who is next for Jan Blachowicz?

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira is expected to headline the November 7th UFC Fight Night event. With Teixeira now on a four-fight win streak and undefeated for two years, he's just a win away from a title shot. As for Thiago Santos, he last fought for the title and lost against Jon Jones, but his effort in the fight made many argue that he deserved a rematch.

Thiago Santos also holds a finish over Jan Blachowicz, so it's likely a rematch that the Polish Champion wants.